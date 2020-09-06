Briar Cliff wins all four matches at William Penn Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- The Briar Cliff volleyball team started the season 4-0 at the William Penn Labor Day Invite this weekend.

After winning both matches on Saturday, the Chargers followed that up with two victories on Sunday at Briar Cliff beat William Penn and Avila.

Briar Cliff took down William Penn in four sets. William Penn took the first set but the Chargers bounced back for the 23-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-12 victory.

Grace Hanno led the Chargers with 16 kills, 14 digs, four block assists and three aces. Madilyn Wagaman had 17 assists and 13 digs and Maureen Imrie had 16 assists and 15 digs. Tannah Heath had three aces and Luisa Ramirez Huertas had 13 digs. Sami Wasmund and Toria Andre each had six block assists. Abbie Ericson had seven kills and Tyra Blue added six kills.

Briar Cliff went to five sets with Avila but pulled out the 25-16, 22-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-12.

Ericson led the Chargers with 13 kills and Hanno had 11 kills and 17 digs. Wagaman had 25 assists and Imrie had 19 assists. Heath had four aces and 14 digs and Wasmund had three solo blocks, three block assists and five kills. Andre and Blue each had seven kills and Chloe Johnson added five kills.

