Briar Cliff wins close contest over Hastings with contributions from all seven men

After Lamb was taken out because he had four fouls, the Broncos went on a 10-3 run. Svagera had no choice than to take the gamble and re-enter Lamb in the game with four fouls.

Svagera’s decision paid off.

After a layup by Jake Carley, Lamb scored 11 consecutive points on three 3s and on a layup. The Broncos neutralized those 11 points with six of their own, which still gave them a slight lead.

“Honestly, it was just seeing the first one go in,” Lamb said. “You get in a cold streak, and it’s tough to get out of it, but if you see that first one go in, you get enough shots up, you get into a rhythm. It’s just like the next one goes in and that’s what sparks it.”

The Chargers took their first lead of the night with 5:26 remaining on a Nick Hoyt 3-pointer that put BCU up 76-75.

Then, with 4:58 remaining in the game, Hicks hit a layup that put the Chargers ahead and the two teams traded baskets for consecutive possessions.

“Those are plays that other guys are getting those baskets at times, and it doesn’t have to all fall on Jackson, we’re just a little bit better offensively,” Svagera said.