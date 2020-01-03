Briar Cliff wins close contest over Hastings with contributions from all seven men

SIOUX CITY — Even though the stat sheet showed Briar Cliff University senior Jackson Lamb led the Chargers with 37 points Thursday in a 90-87 comeback win, there were others who made big plays.
The Chargers came back from a 12-0 deficit on Thursday to beat the Hastings Broncos 90-87, and both young Chargers — like freshmen Conner Groves from Sergeant Bluff and Codey Hicks from Janesville, Iowa — and veteran Chargers alike — like Austin Roetman — stepped up to extend their winning streak.
Hicks blocked a layup attempt from Hastings All-American Bart Hiscock with 18 seconds remaining after Hiscock put up 28 points on the Chargers.
Hicks kept his ground during the play in a game where both Roetman and Lamb fought foul trouble all night. Hicks timed Hiscock’s shot right and denied the layup.
“He’s really not been in that situation,” BCU coach Mark Svagera said. “For a freshman to make that big-time kinda play, that’s a real credit to Codey. He’s gotten better and better at practice. It’s exciting to see him go in and produce. He blocks somebody like that at practice at least once a week.”
Hicks wasn’t afraid of the moment. He was eager to go in when Roetman had foul trouble and played the final 5:43 after Roetman fouled out.
“Obviously, (Hiscock) is a good player, so we had to be aware of the guy in the paint,” Hicks said. “We know he likes to go baseline, so we made sure we got him to the middle. He got around us … and I guess I just got a piece of it.
“That’s part of my game, and I felt it in the moment,” Hicks added. “I came through.”
Hicks was 10th in Class 1A last year with 67 blocks as a Janesville High School senior.
After the ball hit the floor on Hicks’ block, Lamb swooped in and got the rebound.
“I see a lot of potential and he can shine in big lights,” Lamb said. “He’s primed for a big career and I’m happy I can play with him.”
Mason Hiemstra fouled Lamb, who then made both free-throw attempts as BCU was in the bonus.
The second half started with two conventional 3-point plays from Roetman, who camped out on the block both times after grabbing an offensive rebound. Roetman forced Zach Kitten to draw a foul on the first basket and Hiemstra on the second.
Roetman missed the first free throw and Lamb had a lane violation on the second attempt. Even though neither 3-point play got converted, that gave the Chargers a much-needed boost.
Lamb found a way to create his own opportunities in both the half-court and transition sets, but it came with a little tension.
The Chargers senior from Greenfield was called for his fourth foul with 12:18 remaining and started the second half with three fouls. Both Svagera and Lamb agreed that the BCU All-American could have played smarter and not put the Chargers in an early bind.
After Lamb was taken out because he had four fouls, the Broncos went on a 10-3 run. Svagera had no choice than to take the gamble and re-enter Lamb in the game with four fouls.
Svagera’s decision paid off.
After a layup by Jake Carley, Lamb scored 11 consecutive points on three 3s and on a layup. The Broncos neutralized those 11 points with six of their own, which still gave them a slight lead.
“Honestly, it was just seeing the first one go in,” Lamb said. “You get in a cold streak, and it’s tough to get out of it, but if you see that first one go in, you get enough shots up, you get into a rhythm. It’s just like the next one goes in and that’s what sparks it.”
The Chargers took their first lead of the night with 5:26 remaining on a Nick Hoyt 3-pointer that put BCU up 76-75.
Then, with 4:58 remaining in the game, Hicks hit a layup that put the Chargers ahead and the two teams traded baskets for consecutive possessions.
“Those are plays that other guys are getting those baskets at times, and it doesn’t have to all fall on Jackson, we’re just a little bit better offensively,” Svagera said.
Jaden Kleinhesselink, Roetman and Hoyt scored 12 for the Chargers. Groves had five points, two rebounds and an assist. Hicks and Groves were the only two bench players Svagera used.
The Chargers were 16-for-17 from the free throw line with their only miss coming in the second half.
The start of the game, however, didn’t go as planned for BCU, and Svagera called a quick timeout and admitted he was upset with himself.
Svagera created a gameplan that had several details to it, and once he saw the Broncos go out to that 12-0 start, Svagera simplified things during that 30-second timeout.
“Maybe we threw a little too much at our guys,” Svagera said. “I thought, ‘Maybe they were thinking too much.’ So, we called an early timeout to simplify some things. The guys did a good job of bouncing back from that. There’s been times this year where we haven’t bounced back from that and to close the half, and to get it down to (43-38), that’s manageable.”