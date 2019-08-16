FREMONT, Neb. -- Briar Cliff dropped its first set of the season as St. Ambrose claimed the opening set 25-22.
The Chargers controlled the rest of the match, though, as Briar Cliff opened the season with a four-set victory (22-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-22) over St. Ambrose during the Midland tournament on Friday.
After St. Ambrose hit .237 as a team in the first set, Briar Cliff held them to a negative .083 hitting percentage in the second set. Briar Cliff didn't allow St. Ambrose to hit above .150 for the rest of the match.
Briar Cliff claimed the second set 25-17 but only hit .065. The Chargers offense started to roll from there, hitting .360 in a 25-18 third set win and hit .333 in the 25-22 fourth set victory.
Tyra Blue led Briar Cliff with 11 kills and she hit .526. Victoria Gonzalez had 10 kills and hit .310. Delaney Meyer had 23 assists and 10 digs and Maureen Imrie had 11 assists. Cassie Clark had 13 digs and Grace Hanno had 10 digs and seven kills. Noel Phillips added seven kills. Grace Whitlaw had six kills and three solo blocks.
Briar Cliff continues play at the Midland tournament on Saturday with matches against Grand View and Midland.