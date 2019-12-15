Briar Cliff women bounce back with win over Dakota State

SIOUX CITY -- After giving up 23 points in the second quarter, Briar Cliff's defense buckled down in the second half, holding Dakota State to only 24 points as the Chargers picked up a 74-59 victory on Sunday at the Newman Flanagan Center.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Briar Cliff women's basketball team, which is 3-9 on the season. Dakota State fell to 2-8 on the season.

Briar Cliff jumped out to a 17-point lead thanks a 29-point first quarter. But Dakota State got back into the game with a 23-point second quarter and cut the Chargers lead to seven points.

The Chargers held Dakota State to seven points in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead again. Briar Cliff went on to win by 15. The Chargers shot 45.1 pecent (23-of-51) for the game and held Dakota State to 37 percent sh ooting (10-of-27) in the second half.

Briar Cliff won despite having 29 turnovers but the Chargers did force Dakota State to turn the ball over 31 times.

Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff as she hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and six rebounds. Payton Slaughter followed with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals and Madelyn Deitchler had 15 points and five rebounds. Breanna Allen had 11 points as she hit three 3-pointers.