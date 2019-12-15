Briar Cliff women bounce back with win over Dakota State

SIOUX CITY -- After giving up 23 points in the second quarter, Briar Cliff's defense buckled down in the second half, holding Dakota State to only 24 points as the Chargers picked up a 74-59 victory on Sunday at the Newman Flanagan Center.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Briar Cliff women's basketball team, which is 3-9 on the season. Dakota State fell to 2-8 on the season.
Briar Cliff jumped out to a 17-point lead thanks a 29-point first quarter. But Dakota State got back into the game with a 23-point second quarter and cut the Chargers lead to seven points.
The Chargers held Dakota State to seven points in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead again. Briar Cliff went on to win by 15. The Chargers shot 45.1 pecent (23-of-51) for the game and held Dakota State to 37 percent sh ooting (10-of-27) in the second half.
Briar Cliff won despite having 29 turnovers but the Chargers did force Dakota State to turn the ball over 31 times.
Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff as she hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and six rebounds. Payton Slaughter followed with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals and Madelyn Deitchler had 15 points and five rebounds. Breanna Allen had 11 points as she hit three 3-pointers.
WHITMAN 72, BUENA VISTA 49: The Buena Vista women's basketball team trailed by five points at halftime but the Beavers couldn't keep pace in the second half as Whitman pulled away for a 72-49 win on Saturday.
Buena Vista falls to 1-9 on the season.
The Beavers trailed 31-26 at halftime but were held to 23 points in the second half. Whitman outscored the Beavers 26-14 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Buena Vista had 26 turnovers in the l oss and were outscored 44 to 24 in the paint. Whitman grabbed 17 offensive rebounds for 16 points and its bench outscored the Beavers 28-8.
Mady Burdett had 12 points and four assists in the loss and Kaylie McCracker had a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Natalie Whitesel had 10 points and four steals. Makana Stone had eight points and eight rebounds and Shaira Young had seven points and five assists and Kaelan Shamseldin had eight points and three steals.