Briar Cliff women fall into deep deficit against Hastings, can't recover

SIOUX CITY -- Of all the challenges that the Briar Cliff University women’s basketball team faced this season, the Chargers faced one of its toughest against fourth-ranked Hastings on Thursday at Newman Flanagan Center.
Hastings extended its season win streak to 16 games with a 79-63 win over the Chargers.
Chargers coach Mike Power thought the Broncos brought a lot of “physical and psychological” challenges that a young team hasn’t quite seen yet.
“Hastings is a good team, they’re just solid,” Power said. “Those kids are mentally and physically tough kids. They grind on you and get done what they want to get done.”
The loss brought the Chargers’ Great Plains Athletic Conference record to 1-7 and overall, BCU is now 4-12.
“We’ve been having a lot of challenges this season,” Power said. “We haven’t responded well to it. Tonight, I thought tonight was a lot better.”
Power even told the team coming into Thursday’s game that Hastings could present the toughest challenge from a psychological and physical viewpoint, even though the Chargers have played No. 1 Concordia and have to play the Bulldogs again Jan. 18.
The Chargers kept the Broncos fairly close in the first quarter, limiting them to 10 points in the first 4 minutes, 57 seconds. In those first few minutes, the Chargers had their only lead of the night, 5-3 thanks to a 3-pointer from senior Alyssa Carley and a bucket in the paint from 5-foot-11 sophomore Madelyn Deitchler.
Hastings outscored BCU 14-9 in the remainder of the quarter, and just added to its lead in the second and third quarters.
Power believed the shot that broke the Chargers’ back was a deep 3-pointer from Broncos 5-foot-3 senior Shandra Farmer that extended the Broncos’ lead to 45-30.
Hastings wasn’t done there, however.
The Broncos outscored the Chargers 22-8 in the third quarter. There, the Broncos were 10-for-21 and went on a 9-0 run, sparked by a Taylor Beacom 3. Beacom made five 3s.
“I think this was a really good challenge for them to understand how to be a successful college team, and I think (Hastings) is a good model for that our kids to understand that you come in and do your business and do it for 40 minutes,” Power said.
The Broncos had three in double figures: Beacom led with 23 points, Farmer had 17 and Gabby Grasso scored 12.
Once the Broncos went on their run, Power turned to the Chargers bench and continued an experiment that he’s been doing throughout the last couple weeks.
The Chargers are a young team, and Power has put out different combinations of players on the floor to see what works well.
“It’s been about trusting our kids,” Power said. "(Sunday’s) game went a long way in trusting the bench.
Power won’t make any switches to his starting lineup -- Deitchler, Konnor Sudmann, Carley, Peyton Slaughter or Breanna Allen -- but the longtime Chargers coach has used different options at different times.
“There’s some things that you see in practice, but you start finding out in live game situations who’s doing well,” Power said. “The cream always rises to the occasion, and we find out which kids can really handle the pressure. A lot of them have to figure out what they can do defensively and what they can do offensively.”
Sudmann led the Chargers with 18 points while Deitchler scored 16.
Power also made the point that combinations can change from game-to-game. In Sunday’s win over Valley City State, Power went with smaller combinations because of the Vikings’ size.
Hastings’ roster doesn’t have the same type of size, so Power tried out his taller crew to see how they could play.
In Thursday’s game, for example, Power used four freshmen and a sophomore in the second rotation. Keagan Held, who didn’t play in Sunday’s game, played 12-plus minutes.
“I thought our bench, like Sunday night, got some really good minutes,” Power said. “We’re going to need more of that. Keagan did well, she didn’t play at all on Sunday.”
Power also credited South Sioux City High School grad Bricelyn Comstock with back-to-back good games off the bench and also thought freshman Taylor Lamprecht from Ponca has had steady performances coming off the bench.
The Chargers play Midland on the road in a GPAC in a doubleheader on Saturday.