Briar Cliff women hit 14 3's in win over Valley City State

So the Chargers knew they had a chance out on the perimeter.

“We knew we were going to get a lot of easy 3s, because they’re big,” Chargers coach Mike Power said. “We told them at halftime, ‘Hey, they’re going to give you good looks, we just have to knock them down. We looked at Alyssa and said, 'Yeah I’ve got it.’

“(Alyssa) knew she’s confident she could make it, and when Konnor gets hot, she gets hot,” Power added.

Carley believed the big key to the 14 made 3s was that the Chargers moved the ball around well around the Vikings defense, specifically when they were in zone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Once we started getting inside-out 3s, that opened up our 3s and all season, we haven’t really been hitting,” Carley said. “Usually, we try to dominate on our inside game, because we have such talented posts, and Madelyn is such a beast inside. Tonight, they were bigger than us, and that wasn’t our matchup.”

Sunday marked the third time this season that the Chargers made double-digit 3s in a game with the most recent occurrence coming Dec. 15 against Dakota State (10).