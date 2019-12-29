Briar Cliff women hit 14 3's in win over Valley City State

SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff University women’s basketball team knew it had an opportunity to change the game from 3-point territory, and the Chargers certainly did on Sunday to close out the non-conference schedule.
The Chargers (4-11) hit a season-high 14 3s against Valley City State to win 76-60 at Newman Flanagan Center during the Holiday Classic.
Chargers senior Alyssa Carley led the Chargers with a season-high six made 3s en route to a 22-point game, and Carley made a pair of 3s in the first 2 minutes, 26 seconds that helped the Chargers get out to an 11-0 run.
“That was really fun, and it feels really good to win,” Carley said. “We had girls who hit some big shots. Tonight, everybody embraced their roles and did the best with them.”
Konnor Sudmann, who led BCU with 24 points, hit another 3 in that 11-point stretch. She hit five total 3s. Sudmann also hit two 3s in less than two minutes during the third quarter.
Sudmann added 10 rebounds in the Chargers’ fourth win of the season. The Vikings entered the Holiday Classic with leading the nation with 28.1 defensive rebounds a game.
Valley City State had four players listed at above 6 feet on its roster. Among those on the Chargers active roster, none of them are that tall. Carley, Sudmann and Madelyn Deitchler are all 5-foot-11.
So the Chargers knew they had a chance out on the perimeter.
“We knew we were going to get a lot of easy 3s, because they’re big,” Chargers coach Mike Power said. “We told them at halftime, ‘Hey, they’re going to give you good looks, we just have to knock them down. We looked at Alyssa and said, 'Yeah I’ve got it.’
“(Alyssa) knew she’s confident she could make it, and when Konnor gets hot, she gets hot,” Power added.
Carley believed the big key to the 14 made 3s was that the Chargers moved the ball around well around the Vikings defense, specifically when they were in zone.
“Once we started getting inside-out 3s, that opened up our 3s and all season, we haven’t really been hitting,” Carley said. “Usually, we try to dominate on our inside game, because we have such talented posts, and Madelyn is such a beast inside. Tonight, they were bigger than us, and that wasn’t our matchup.”
Sunday marked the third time this season that the Chargers made double-digit 3s in a game with the most recent occurrence coming Dec. 15 against Dakota State (10).
On the season, the Chargers are 93-for-310 from 3-point area, and Carley knows that she and her BCU teammates need to keep the faith alive that the 3-point shot can fall.
“It’s just important to keep our confidence up,” Carley said. “We’ve put in the work, and the shots will fall eventually. It’s important to stay confident.”
Even though the Chargers came out to an 11-0 lead, Valley City State did hold a first-half lead. The Vikings led 23-22 with 4:47 remaining in the second quarter after going on an 11-3 run late in the first quarter.
VCSU (3-6) held a 26-24 halftime lead the night after the Chargers allowed Mayville State to erase a 10-point lead on Saturday night.
Power didn’t panic, and nor did the Chargers.
BCU opened the second half by scoring seven consecutive points.
Deitchler started off the seven-point scurry with a layup on the team’s opening possession, then Sudmann created and converted a conventional 3-point play that gave the Chargers a 29-26 lead.
Then, Sudmann hit two free throws after Slaughter stole the ball. BCU forced 27 turnovers and got 28 points off those.
Slaughter put the Chargers up for good with a corner 3 midway through the third quarter. From that point on, BCU outscored VCSU 42-26.
“It was really nice to see the girls close the game out,” Power said. “It was huge, because that was the thing we’ve been battling the last two games. We’ve had opportunities to beat teams that could be in the national tournament, and we didn’t close those out. Young teams like this have to learn how to win … I thought today was a good step in that direction.”