Briar Cliff women move to 6-0 under Brita Hand after shocking Dordt

Riley Van Hulzen scored at the 8:15 mark, giving Dordt its last lead of what up to then had been a see-saw battle, 67-66.

Shortly after that, Briar Cliff’s Payton Slaughter, who had already registered 13 points, seven assists and three steals, left the game because of an ankle injury. Ironically, that’s when the Chargers went on the 9-0 run, with four points apiece from Konnor Sudmann and Madelyn Deitchler.

By the time Dordt scored again, it trailed 75-69 with 2:41 left in the game. Those were the final two points of the game for the Defenders as BCU’s Sudmann and Mya Hendry put the finishing touches on the Charger win.

“We’re definitely excited, but you can’t settle for what we’ve done in these first six games,” said Hand, who was an assistant at William Penn University the last couple of seasons. “We always talk about the next game is the most important game. We’ll definitely enjoy this one as we go into the Thanksgiving break with a few days off, but we have to come back ready to go.”

Sudmann, last year’s GPAC freshman of the year, led the Chargers with 21 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Kennedy Benne, a freshman from Oakland, Nebraska (Oakland-Craig High School), added 18 points. Both Sudmann and Benne shot 50 percent from the field.