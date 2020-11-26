Briar Cliff women move to 6-0 under Brita Hand after shocking Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – It's a small sample size, to be sure, but the Brita Hand era at Briar Cliff University is off to a rousing start.
Briar Cliff upended Dordt 79-69, in a GPAC women’s basketball game at DeWitt Gymnasium here Tuesday, moving to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the GPAC under its first-year head coach.
The Chargers used a well-balanced attack to top Dordt, ranked No. 8 in the preseason NAIA poll. So far, it’s been tough sledding for the Defenders, who slipped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC.
Not only was it a rare victory for BCU at the home of the Defenders, but Hand’s squad caused all kinds of problems for a Dordt team expected to not only contend for the GPAC title, but also nationally.
Briar Cliff forced 22 turnovers and took advantage of poor shooting by Dordt, which hit just 25 of 63 shots, including a paltry 8-for-30 from beyond the arc.
“We talk about it all the time, our defense is our best offense,” Hand said. “Create the turnovers, work hard defensively and get easy ones at the hoop in transition. It was just our effort. We knew what we wanted to do. We came out and executed, but above all it’s effort, coming out and playing harder than the other team.”
The Chargers held Dordt scoreless for nearly six minutes in the fourth quarter, erasing a one-point deficit to go in front by eight points.
Riley Van Hulzen scored at the 8:15 mark, giving Dordt its last lead of what up to then had been a see-saw battle, 67-66.
Shortly after that, Briar Cliff’s Payton Slaughter, who had already registered 13 points, seven assists and three steals, left the game because of an ankle injury. Ironically, that’s when the Chargers went on the 9-0 run, with four points apiece from Konnor Sudmann and Madelyn Deitchler.
By the time Dordt scored again, it trailed 75-69 with 2:41 left in the game. Those were the final two points of the game for the Defenders as BCU’s Sudmann and Mya Hendry put the finishing touches on the Charger win.
“We’re definitely excited, but you can’t settle for what we’ve done in these first six games,” said Hand, who was an assistant at William Penn University the last couple of seasons. “We always talk about the next game is the most important game. We’ll definitely enjoy this one as we go into the Thanksgiving break with a few days off, but we have to come back ready to go.”
Sudmann, last year’s GPAC freshman of the year, led the Chargers with 21 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Kennedy Benne, a freshman from Oakland, Nebraska (Oakland-Craig High School), added 18 points. Both Sudmann and Benne shot 50 percent from the field.
Slaughter, a sophomore from Cherokee, Iowa, didn’t return to the game. Benne canned three 3-point shots and scored all 13 of her points in the first half. Deitchler – a high school teammate of Sudmann’s at Treynor – and sophomore Josie Condon (Estherville, Iowa) also nearly reached double figures with nine points each while Hendry came off the bench to contribute nine points.
Briar Cliff had a 22-20 lead after one quarter and led by as many as seven points in the second quarter before a late flurry gave Dordt a 42-38 halftime lead.
The Defenders stretched their advantage to seven points a couple of times in the third quarter, but BCU outscored them 14-4 in the last three minutes to surge in front 63-59 heading into the final stanza.
Dordt’s Bailey Beckman matched Sudmann for game-high scoring honors with 21 points. Erika Feenstra finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Ashtyn Veerbeek recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking five shots.
Still, the Defenders have yet to find their footing with Veerbeek – a transfer from the University of Nebraska – on the roster.
“We’ve had way too many turnovers and we’re not shooting the ball well at this point, so hopefully those are things we can continue to work on,” Dordt Coach Bill Harmsen said. “Briar Cliff played real hard and fast, that’s a hungry team. Just the involvement of their bench, how everybody was interacting. Brita has a nice group and she’s doing a good job.”
Briar Cliff is off to its best start since the 2015-16 season. Its four league wins have come over Dakota Wesleyan, Mount Marty, College of St. Mary and Dordt.
“I have two great assistants who work their tails off to put our kids in good position to be successful,” Hand said. “The kids are awesome, they buy into everything we say. It’s their hard work and effort and they’re the ones who go out there and play.”
