Briar Cliff women's basketball loses at Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Dakota Wesleyan University women's basketball team held Briar Cliff to seven second-quarter points as the Tigers beat the Chargers 74-55 Monday at the Corn Palace.

The game was bumped up a day from Tuesday to Monday due to the impending winter storm.

Konnor Sudmann made the Chargers' lone field goal in the second quarter, which came on a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 44 seconds remaining before halftime. The Chargers were 1-for-10 from the floor in the second quarter, and made 1 of 4 free throws.

Sudmann led BCU (2-6, 1-3 GPAC) with 20 points on 7 of 15 shooting. She was 1-for-4 from 3-point territory.

Alyssa Carley scored 16 points, as she made five shots.

DWU had three women in double figures. Sarah Carr led with 21 points, Kynedi Cheeseman had 16 and Makaela Karst 12. Karst also had 11 rebounds.

