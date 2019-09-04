OMAHA, Neb. — Four Briar Cliff golfers finished in the top 10 at the College of Saint Mary Fall Classic to lead the Charger women to the team title Wednesday at Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha, Neb.
The Chargers finished with a 342 as a team to clip Mount Marty by two strokes for first place in a field of 11 teams.
Nicole Hemelberg had the top showing for BCU with a 12-over-par 84 to sit in sixth place on the individual leaderboard. Arianna Presilla was right behind in a tie for seventh after carding an 85. Ann Hedlund's 86 was good for ninth place and Frankie Valencia finished off the top squad's score with an 87 to tie for 10th.
Emily Harste, who was playing for a second group for the Chargers, carded an 89 to finish in the top 20 in the standings.
MEN'S: Morningside finished fifth in the team standings with a cumulative score of 593. Iowa Western took both the team title (575) and individual titles.
Iowa Western's Dean Walsh earned a 4-under-par score of 139 to win by 1 stroke. Midland's Kean Kontor was the runner-up.
Morningside's top golfer was Sam Storey. Storey's two-day score was 146, which was 3-over. Jonathan Douglas of Morningside was one stroke behind Storey.
Raul Perez led Briar Cliff with a 45th-place finish. His two-day score was 158.