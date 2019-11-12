Briar Cliff women's soccer loses 2-0 to Midland in GPAC semifinals
GPAC WOMEN'S SOCCER

Ruby Campa

Campa

FREMONT, Neb. — The Briar Cliff University women's soccer team tried to hang with Midland for as long as it could Tuesday, but the 14th-ranked Warriors broke the match open in the second half. 

The Warriors scored twice in the second half to beat the Chargers 2-0 in the GPAC semifinals, and it ends BCU's season. 

Nayeli Rodriguez broke the tie in the 57th minute when she collected the ball outside the 18-yard box and put a shot into the top left corner of the goal for the 1-0 Warrior lead.

Then, in the 69th minute, the Warriors scored their second goal on a corner kick by Elena Perez. 

Midland took 15 shots in the match, and BCU took five. Flor Suarez and Taylor Hill each had a shot on goal. 

BCU goalkeeper Ruby Campa had five saves. 

The Warriors move to 16-2-1 on the year and will play in the GPAC title match Friday evening. After being beat 1-0 by Briar Cliff in the first conference contest of the season, Midland has won 13 straight matches and shut out 12 opponents. 

