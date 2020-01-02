Briar Cliff women struggle with Hastings

Hastings outscored BCU 14-9 in the remainder of the quarter, and just added to its lead in the second and third quarters.

Power believed the shot that broke the Chargers’ back was a deep 3-pointer from Broncos 5-foot-3 senior Shandra Farmer that extended the Broncos’ lead to 45-30.

Hastings wasn’t done there, however.

The Broncos outscored the Chargers 22-8 in the third quarter. There, the Broncos were 10-for-21 and went on a 9-0 run, sparked by a Taylor Beacom 3. Beacom made five 3s.

“I think this was a really good challenge for them to understand how to be a successful college team, and I think (Hastings) is a good model for that our kids to understand that you come in and do your business and do it for 40 minutes,” Power said.

The Broncos had three in double figures: Beacom led with 23 points, Farmer had 17 and Gabby Grasso scored 12.

Once the Broncos went on their run, Power turned to the Chargers bench and continued an experiment that he’s been doing throughout the last couple weeks.

The Chargers are a young team, and Power has put out different combinations of players on the floor to see what works well.