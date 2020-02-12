Briar Cliff women surprise No. 9 Dordt, 83-65

Madelyn Deitchler, an undersized 5-11 post, just missed a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Chargers.

Her high school teammate at Treynor, Konnor Sudmann, scored a game-high 23 points, making 14 of 14 free throws.

Deitchler, by the way, is a sophomore and Sudmann a freshman. Alyssa Carley, a senior who went over 1,000 points for her career last weeekend, scored 14 points.

“This just says we’re a team that never gives up and that’s what I’m most proud of,” said Carley, who is also from Treynor but played at Council Bluffs St. Albert High School. “We had nothing to lose and we showed it. We weren’t scared and we showed it. We knew we could beat them, we could have beaten any team but we finally put 40 minutes together.”

Briar Cliff took command in the second quarter, outscoring the Defenders 20-13 after clinging to a 24-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Chargers then stretched a 44-36 halftime advantage to 67-47 by the end of the third quarter.