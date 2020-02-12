Briar Cliff women surprise No. 9 Dordt, 83-65

SIOUX CITY — With little to play for — except maybe an outside chance of making the Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason tournament — the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team played like champions Wednesday.
The Chargers ambushed Dordt, ranked No. 9 in NAIA Division II, 83-65 at the Newman Flanagan Center. Playing aggressive from start to finish, Briar Cliff completely turned the tables on a Defender team it lost to 93-58 in Sioux Center, Iowa, earlier this season.
Briar Cliff, 8-19 overall and 5-14 in the GPAC, forced 34 turnovers and outrebounded the Defenders 36-27.
It was a huge feather in the cap for the Chargers, who are on the outside looking in as far as the GPAC tourney is concerned. Only the top eight teams in the standings make the field and BCU came into the game 10th.
This win, however, should give Briar Cliff plenty of confidence heading into its final three games of the regular season. Also, it bodes well for a young squad with its sites set on the future.
“From the word go we put a lot of pressure on them defensively and played a lot differently than we did the other time we played them,” Briar Cliff coach Mike Power said. “So I was really proud how hard our kids played and went after them defensively. We sold out, trapped them and just played the way we could play.”
Madelyn Deitchler, an undersized 5-11 post, just missed a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Chargers.
Her high school teammate at Treynor, Konnor Sudmann, scored a game-high 23 points, making 14 of 14 free throws.
You have free articles remaining.
Deitchler, by the way, is a sophomore and Sudmann a freshman. Alyssa Carley, a senior who went over 1,000 points for her career last weeekend, scored 14 points.
“This just says we’re a team that never gives up and that’s what I’m most proud of,” said Carley, who is also from Treynor but played at Council Bluffs St. Albert High School. “We had nothing to lose and we showed it. We weren’t scared and we showed it. We knew we could beat them, we could have beaten any team but we finally put 40 minutes together.”
Briar Cliff took command in the second quarter, outscoring the Defenders 20-13 after clinging to a 24-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Chargers then stretched a 44-36 halftime advantage to 67-47 by the end of the third quarter.
“They were really playing well and the pressure they put on the ball, they just overwhelm everything and we struggle with that,” Dordt coach Bill Harmsen said. “The scouting report is out. We’re going to continue to address those things. It was one of those nights we couldn’t get the ball in good spots to score. Give Briar Cliff a lot of credit.”
Erika Feenstra, the second-leading scorer in the GPAC, had 20 but 18 of those came in the first half. Bailey Beckman canned four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Dordt (20-7, 12-7).
It was the third loss in a row for the Defenders, who fell to rival Northwestern and defending national champion Concordia last weekend.
“We’re in a little lull right now, it’s a long season,” Harmsen said. “The season is long and hard and our women are learning what it’s like to be at this level. It’s still a process and we’re not done yet. We’ve got some things to prove so let’s just keep plugging away and getting better.”
Briar Cliff not only held a nine-rebound advantage, but hustled for 16 offensive boards.
“We really wanted to get a win at home against a ranked team and finally got one,” Power said. “We just have to keep believing and working hard. The kids have a sense of feel that we’re getting better and better. It’s nice we got something in return instead of just being close.”
Briar Cliff’s three remaining games are against College of St. Mary, Jamestown and Doane.