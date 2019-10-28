MADISON, S.D. -- After a tight first half, the Briar Cliff women's basketball team held Dakota State to only 27 points in the second half to pull away for an 85-73 win in the season-opener for the Chargers.
Briar Cliff had a three-point lead (25-22) after the first quarter and had a slight two-point lead (48-46) at halftime. The Chargers then outscored Dakota State 23-16 in the third quarter to pull away.
The Chargers forced 35 turnovers in the agme and turned those into 35 second-chance points, sending Dakota State to 0-2 on the season.
The Chargers had four players in double figures as Madelyn Deitchler and Alyssa Carley each had 18 points. Carley had a double-double as she added 10 rebounds and had four steals. Deitchler grabbed six rebounds. Konnor Sudmann had 16 points and four steals and Jadyn Bussinger had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Briar Cliff held Dakota State to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half but had more turnovers (17) than assists (12).