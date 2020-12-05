Briar Cliff women's basketball upsets No. 11 Concordia at home

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women's basketball team cleared another hurdle in its first season under Brita Hand, bouncing back from its first loss of the season with a victory Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center.
The Chargers upended Concordia, 69-59, recovering from a cold shooting night in a 59-50 home loss to Northwestern on Wednesday.
Briar Cliff had gotten off to a 6-0 start under Hand before the Wednesday setback. And, although 11th-ranked Concordia is a shell of its former self, it was an impressive win nonetheless.
Concordia won an NAIA Division II national championship in 2019 and was in position for a repeat last spring before the national tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Coach Drew Olson has had to retool after losing a couple of All-Americans and several other players to graduation. The Bulldogs, though, had won six in a row heading into Saturday’s contest.
“Our offense was so much better today, we came in with a lot more energy and determination,” said junior Madelyn Deitchler, who scored 16 points and raked down 18 rebounds. “We had nothing to lose coming into it so we gave it our all and were able to take down No. 11.
“You have to be up for any GPAC game, but in my career I’d never beaten Concordia, so to get this win feels really good.”
Briar Cliff, now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, hadn’t beaten Concordia since the 2015-16 season.
Konnor Sudmann, last year’s GPAC freshman of the year, led the Chargers with 22 points. She was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line and BCU made 29 of 33 as a team.
Concordia (6-4, 5-2) shot just 23.1 percent from the field, making 18 of 78. The Bulldogs struggled the entire game, but trailed only 34-27 at halftime despite making only 9 of 35 shots.
“The idea of our defense is to make it a little hard, especially for a good shooting team,” said Briar Cliff assistant coach Jasmine Stohr, who spoke to the media afterwards when Hand had to leave for a wedding. “We know what their style is, we know they’re great shooters. I thought we did a good job knowing where the shooters are and getting out on them.”
Briar Cliff, though, broke it open by scoring the first 13 points of the second half. That helped the Chargers open up a 56-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“In the locker room we decided to come out with a lot of energy, play our game and tempo,” Deitchler said. “It’s really fun and that’s all you want is to have fun. We’re having a lot of fun playing together as a team.”
Freshman Kennedy Benne was also in double figures for Briar Cliff with 10 points. Paityn Hagberg contributed eight points off the bench.
The early third-quarter surge was enough for BCU, which never let the Bulldogs come within single digits the rest of the game.
Taylor Cockerill, one of only a couple of players left from the powerhouse Concordia squads of the last few seasons, posted a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Cockerill rang up 11 of those in a four-minute stretch in the second quarter, helping Concordia cut a 14-point deficit to five.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!