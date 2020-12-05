Briar Cliff women's basketball upsets No. 11 Concordia at home

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women's basketball team cleared another hurdle in its first season under Brita Hand, bouncing back from its first loss of the season with a victory Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center.

The Chargers upended Concordia, 69-59, recovering from a cold shooting night in a 59-50 home loss to Northwestern on Wednesday.

Briar Cliff had gotten off to a 6-0 start under Hand before the Wednesday setback. And, although 11th-ranked Concordia is a shell of its former self, it was an impressive win nonetheless.

Concordia won an NAIA Division II national championship in 2019 and was in position for a repeat last spring before the national tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Coach Drew Olson has had to retool after losing a couple of All-Americans and several other players to graduation. The Bulldogs, though, had won six in a row heading into Saturday’s contest.

“Our offense was so much better today, we came in with a lot more energy and determination,” said junior Madelyn Deitchler, who scored 16 points and raked down 18 rebounds. “We had nothing to lose coming into it so we gave it our all and were able to take down No. 11.