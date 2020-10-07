Briar Cliff women's soccer beats College of Saint Mary, 5-0

Suarez and the Chargers thought going into the match that the Flames were going to play three defenders in the back.

Once the Chargers saw that College of Saint Mary didn’t have three defenders, they found openings and were able to become aggressive.

“Going into the game, I noticed that they were leaving me to roam free,” Suarez said. “Once I got the ball, I got a lot of pressure on me. I tried to shoot on a one-touch or trying to find my teammates were really crucial today. Paul told me to be creative and look for the gaps in-between the defenders. Overall, I think we did a pretty good job.”

Mariana Ocegueda scored in the 44th minute unassisted. There, the Chargers had a corner kick opportunity, and after the ball pinballed off both teams, Ocegueda found the back-far corner of the net after Tatum fell to the ground trying to get the ball.

Jimenez scored 61:54 into the match with a goal assisted by Ocegueda, followed by a goal in the 73rd minute by Hannah Shuttleworth.

Hackey had the assist to Shuttleworth’s goal.

“We’re getting massive production from last year to this year,” Cox said.