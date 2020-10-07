Briar Cliff women's soccer beats College of Saint Mary, 5-0

SIOUX CITY — Flor Suarez and the rest of the Briar Cliff University women’s soccer team walked off the pitch Wednesday full of smiles.
That’s been a trend that Suarez and BCU coach Paul Cox have come to appreciate in the 2020 season.
It’s been a new mindset ever since the summer began.
The Chargers continued their successful start to the season with a 5-0 win over College of Saint Mary at Faber Field, making BCU 4-0-1 last season.
Briar Cliff vs St. Mary womens soccer
“In terms of performance, I thought that was our best performance in terms of moving the ball around,” Cox said. “We identified key areas where we were going to exploit them. We had great possessions. We got our fullbacks nice and wide.”
It’s the fourth straight win for the Chargers after starting the season with a 0-0 draw against Dordt on Sept. 16.
Briar Cliff spent most of the match on its side of the pitch, outshooting the Flames (1-2-1) 24-5, and the Chargers had 12 shots on goal.
Bailee Hackey got the scoring started for BCU with an unassisted goal 5 minutes, 58 seconds into the match. Hackey got a rebound after a shot bounced off Flames goalkeeper Kate Tatum, and Hackey found the far-side corner for the first goal.
Suarez scored her goal in the 34th minute, and Gisselle Jimenez got the assist on that play.
Suarez and the Chargers thought going into the match that the Flames were going to play three defenders in the back.
Once the Chargers saw that College of Saint Mary didn’t have three defenders, they found openings and were able to become aggressive.
“Going into the game, I noticed that they were leaving me to roam free,” Suarez said. “Once I got the ball, I got a lot of pressure on me. I tried to shoot on a one-touch or trying to find my teammates were really crucial today. Paul told me to be creative and look for the gaps in-between the defenders. Overall, I think we did a pretty good job.”
Mariana Ocegueda scored in the 44th minute unassisted. There, the Chargers had a corner kick opportunity, and after the ball pinballed off both teams, Ocegueda found the back-far corner of the net after Tatum fell to the ground trying to get the ball.
Jimenez scored 61:54 into the match with a goal assisted by Ocegueda, followed by a goal in the 73rd minute by Hannah Shuttleworth.
Hackey had the assist to Shuttleworth’s goal.
“We’re getting massive production from last year to this year,” Cox said.
Last year, according to both Suarez and Cox, a win like the one on Wednesday may not happen. The Flames beat the Chargers last year, 1-0, but chemistry and mindset are different and better.
“We struggled a bit last year, but I think we have a huge bond, collectively, and I think that’s showing on the field,” Suarez said. “I think it’s just a mentality.”
The new players on the roster brought in a fresh sense of togetherness, even when the girls were at home across the country throughout the summer.
They want to be together. Last year, the Chargers didn't spend much time together off the pitch.
That's changed in 2020.
The Chargers have had Zoom chats with one another, and the coaches would regularly joined in. The activities included Netflix nights, karaoke night, bingo games, trivia nights and just talking among one another.
Cox has enjoyed seeing that type of chemistry throughout the season.
“Some people have left the program that had a poor mentality and we have a couple that came with a fantastic mentality,” Cox said. “It all comes down to people. We got rid of some bad eggs, and we’ve got some good eggs. Ariana Rodriguez, her mindset is elite, and the center midfielder, Gemma White, again just a great player. It’s about chemistry, for sure.”
And, that chemistry has led to a 4-0-1 start.
Cox tried to change his views before the season, too.
When he was shut in due to the shelter-in-place over the spring, Cox read several books on how to have a better mindset.
The Chargers next take the pitch Saturday at Presentation, then return home Wednesday to face Morningside as part of a men's-and-women's soccer doubleheader.
