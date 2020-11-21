Briar Cliff women's soccer wins first GPAC title in school history

SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, Briar Cliff women's soccer coach Paul Cox thought the Chargers could win a Great Plains Athletic Conference championship.
On Saturday, that vision came true.
Briar Cliff scored in the first 84 seconds of the match from a goal by Flor Suarez, and that sparked a 2-1 win over Morningside at Faber Field. In the men’s game between Morningside and BCU, that game ended in a 1-1 draw.
With the draw, Morningside won its second straight GPAC title.
Suarez entered Saturday’s women’s game with 14 goals, which led the GPAC. The Chargers led the conference in goals per game and assists per game.
Taylor Hill led with seven assists on the season. Hill actually had the assist to Suarez’s goal.
The win put the Chargers at 10-1-1 on the season and gave them an automatic spot in the national tournament that will be held in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You couldn’t have written it better than how it played out,” BCU women’s coach Paul Cox said. “I think player for player as a team, we’re better than Morningside, but Morningside rises to the occasion. They really do, and they should. We should, too. This is a rivalry game, but we stressed before the game that this was another 11 vs. 11 game.”
BCU’s second goal came from Hill, as she got the ball past Mustangs goalkeeper Alexandra Homan at the 48:31 mark of the game. Hill’s goal was unassisted.
Cox didn’t feel like the players were nervous, but he admitted he had some nerves. He wanted his players to be confident when they stepped on the pitch.
“To get that first goal in the second minute, that definitely helped,” Cox said.
The journey for the Chargers goes back three years. Cox was hired three years ago, and during his job interview, Cox promised then Briar Cliff athletic director Nic Nelson that the Chargers would win the GPAC title within five years.
When Cox said that, the Chargers only had nine student-athletes on its roster. One of them is still on the team, and that’s senior Ashley Haag.
Outside of Haag, Cox has brought in every player on the Chargers roster. The Chargers roster has 28 ladies listed.
All 28 of them have bought into Cox’s plan, and that helped them mold a culture and chemistry that Cox believed that formed an unbreakable bond.
“They built this chemistry that has been massive,” Cox said. “The nine girls who were at the beginning have to have credit for this, too. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to build this team. The previous coaches and the previous players helped build this, too.”
Last year, the Chargers beat two ranked teams — Midland and Hastings — and the Chargers ended the season 7-5. Cox thinks those two wins, along with a disappointing finish, helped motivate BCU to not have another letdown.
We stressed in the locker room, everyone is deserving of this league championship,” Cox said.
Morningside, meanwhile, had its lone goal come from Jil Hellerforth with 2:56 left on the clock. Hellerforth’s goal was unassisted.
Briar Cliff outshot Morningside 12-7, and the Chargers limited Morningside to two shots in the first half.
Both teams had two shots on goal. Morningside’s Sina Feeser had the Mustangs’ other shot on goal.
On the men’s side, BCU outshot Morningside 15-9, but Mustangs goalkeeper Bjarne Huth had six saves to help clinch conference title No. 2.
Okan Golge had three shots on goal and scored the Mustangs’ lone goal in the win.
In other men’s action, Northwestern beat Jamestown 2-1 to clinch the No. 4 seed in GPAC tournament. Joshua Wingfield and Jake Foscalina each had goals.
