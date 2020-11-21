Briar Cliff women's soccer wins first GPAC title in school history

BCU’s second goal came from Hill, as she got the ball past Mustangs goalkeeper Alexandra Homan at the 48:31 mark of the game. Hill’s goal was unassisted.

Cox didn’t feel like the players were nervous, but he admitted he had some nerves. He wanted his players to be confident when they stepped on the pitch.

“To get that first goal in the second minute, that definitely helped,” Cox said.

The journey for the Chargers goes back three years. Cox was hired three years ago, and during his job interview, Cox promised then Briar Cliff athletic director Nic Nelson that the Chargers would win the GPAC title within five years.

When Cox said that, the Chargers only had nine student-athletes on its roster. One of them is still on the team, and that’s senior Ashley Haag.

Outside of Haag, Cox has brought in every player on the Chargers roster. The Chargers roster has 28 ladies listed.

All 28 of them have bought into Cox’s plan, and that helped them mold a culture and chemistry that Cox believed that formed an unbreakable bond.