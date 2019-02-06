FREMONT, Neb. -- Briar Cliff won the last four matches to pull off an upset of No. 12-ranked Midland on Tuesday.
Briar Cliff opened the dual with a 4-0 decision at 125 by Braedon Clopton. The two teams traded tech falls with D'earion Stokes putting the Chargers up 8-5 after an 18-0 tech fall at 141. Midland won the next three matches to go up 17-8.
Chris Paulsen started Briar Cliff's run with a pin in 5:22 at 174. Nathan Garcia followed with an 8-0 major decision at 84. Then Jeremiah Glise won by DQ at 197 to guarantee Briar Cliff's upset. Scott Dollison added a pin at 285 to cap the 30-17 win.