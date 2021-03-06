Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies, Dordt's Matthew Van Eps win national NAIA track and field titles

YANKTON, S.D. — Dordt and Briar Cliff men's track teams returned home on Saturday with smiles on their faces.

The Defenders won the men's team title at the NAIA indoor national meet at Mount Marty, while BCU claimed its first individual title in six years.

Ben Jefferies of the Briar Cliff indoor track and field team has had himself a week.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Jefferies, a sophomore from Bristol, England, earned national champion honors in the 400-meter dash Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Championship Meet and followed that up with a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash just two hours later.

"Today was a tough day, the competition was really tight," said Jefferies. "I don't think it's quite settled in yet, but I'm just really happy."

Jefferies ran in the second heat of the 400-meter dash, so he knew how fast he needed to run in order to win. He did that and more, crossing the line ahead .36 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. His time of 47.16 seconds breaks his own indoor school record and is .03 seconds off the outdoor record.

In the 200 meters, Jefferies ran a 21.63 to break the school record he set Thursday and finish second. As a team, the Chargers finished in 13th place.