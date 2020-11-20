Briar Cliff's defense finishes season with tough test against Dordt

SIOUX CITY — Last week, the Briar Cliff University football team had two defensive touchdowns and held the conference’s top quarterback to a 50 percent passing rate.

The Chargers (1-7) hope to have the same type of defensive success in their season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday against Dordt (6-2) at Memorial Field.

Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner knows that’ll be a tough task to keep the Defenders out of the end zone, but it’ll be one he asks the BCU defense to do one last time in 2020.

The Defenders’ offense has certainly made growth from 2019 to 2020. Dordt has averaged 528.1 yards per game this season, and has crossed the 40-point mark in six of its last seven games.

After scoring just 22 in the season-opener against Midland, Dordt’s low point was 30, and that came against Morningside on Halloween.

Noah Clayberg is the quarterback for the Defenders, and he has averaged 193.4 passing yards per game and has thrown for 28 touchdowns.

Clayberg has also used his legs well, too. On the ground, the Pella native has averaged 118.4 yards per game.

Clayberg’s top target is Levi Jungling, who has 716 receiving yards on 55 catches.