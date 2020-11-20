Briar Cliff's defense finishes season with tough test against Dordt

SIOUX CITY — Last week, the Briar Cliff University football team had two defensive touchdowns and held the conference’s top quarterback to a 50 percent passing rate.
The Chargers (1-7) hope to have the same type of defensive success in their season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday against Dordt (6-2) at Memorial Field.
Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner knows that’ll be a tough task to keep the Defenders out of the end zone, but it’ll be one he asks the BCU defense to do one last time in 2020.
The Defenders’ offense has certainly made growth from 2019 to 2020. Dordt has averaged 528.1 yards per game this season, and has crossed the 40-point mark in six of its last seven games.
After scoring just 22 in the season-opener against Midland, Dordt’s low point was 30, and that came against Morningside on Halloween.
Noah Clayberg is the quarterback for the Defenders, and he has averaged 193.4 passing yards per game and has thrown for 28 touchdowns.
Clayberg has also used his legs well, too. On the ground, the Pella native has averaged 118.4 yards per game.
Clayberg’s top target is Levi Jungling, who has 716 receiving yards on 55 catches.
“I don’t think I’ve seen anybody slow them down,” Wagner said. “They are a very good football team. Offensively, they are very disciplined. You have to be to run that type of offense. Their quarterback is a true leader. He gets everything started. They have a couple wide receivers, who if they get behind you, can make big plays. I think they’re the hardest team to defend in our league.”
Wagner’s biggest concern is keeping Dordt out of the end zone. He wants the Chargers defense to turn potential touchdown drives into field goals, or turn them away completely.
Even though the Chargers lost 38-21 against Northwestern last week in the penultimate game of the season, the defense provided two touchdowns. The first one came right away in the first quarter, as Brandon Faatalale had a 46-yard scoop-and-score.
Then, in the final five minutes of the game, M.J. Montgomery recovered the football in his team’s end zone to mark the second defensive touchdown on the day.
Montgomery also led the Chargers defense with 11 tackles, and seven of those were solo tackles.
“M.J. has had a pretty good season,” Wagner said. “I think being able to move from one move to get to the quarterback and responding to the offensive line is where he got better. He’s become a better pass rusher.”
Wagner has also seen improvement from Montgomery, a sophomore from Norfolk, Nebraska, in his ability to slow down the opposing run game.
“He’s done a better job of beating people to the spot and stopping the football,” Wagner said. “He did play last year and got some valuable playing time. He’s certainly stepped up this year.”
There are some spots where the Chargers defense can improve, however. The Chargers enter the season finale giving up an average of 32.5 points per game and 370.3 yards per game.
“The defensive coaches have shown them examples of, ‘Yeah, we’ve played well, but look at how many tackles we’ve missed. Look at how many pass breakups we could have had,’” Wagner said. “We missed 22 tackles in the game last week. That has nothing to do with the performance on offense, that’s on them.”
Wagner was quick to compliment the defense and the effort they’ve put forward in 2020.
“I think what our guys have done a good job of is coming in and watching film,” Wagner said. “I think the pressure has been there, because offensively, I don’t think we’ve been as good as what we’ve wanted.”
Briar Cliff’s offense comes into Saturday’s game averaging 10.5 points per game, but Wagner knows that number isn’t going to get it done against the Defenders.
Wagner believes the Chargers need to score at least 30 points for the Chargers to keep up with their opponent on Saturday.
Wagner believes that if the offense plays well, BCU has the ability to get to that 30-point goal.
“This is our ninth game of the season, and we haven’t had the same offensive line once,” Wagner said. “Every week, there’s a new combination and that doesn’t contribute to a lot of success running or pass protection wise.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!