Briar Cliff's Flor Suarez, Paul Cox lead GPAC women's soccer selections

SIOUX CITY -- After winning the team's first ever GPAC regular season championship program history, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team has had eight players named to the 2020 GPAC all-conference teams. Highlights from the honorees include Flor Suarez being named Offensive Player of the Year and Paul Cox earning Coach of the Year. Morningside's Paytn Harmon was named the GPAC Defender of the Year.

Suarez, Taylor Hill, Ariana Rodriguez, Megan Siqueiros and Ruby Campa were all named first-team selections. Gemma White and Leikela Lunt earned second-team honors while Sonja Rao was named honorable mention.

Suarez, a senior forward from Hawthorne, California, was tabbed as the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the GPAC in points (36) and goals (15). She also had six assists and her 15 goals are the fourth best in the NAIA so far this season.

Hill, a junior from Las Vegas, Nevada, was second on the team in points this season with 18. Hill led the GPAC with eight assists and tallied five goals, including three game-winning goals.

Rodriguez, a junior from Orosi, California, was second on the team in goals with six and tied for the team-high with three game winning goals.