Briar Cliff's Flor Suarez, Paul Cox lead GPAC women's soccer selections

SIOUX CITY -- After winning the team's first ever GPAC regular season championship program history, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team has had eight players named to the 2020 GPAC all-conference teams. Highlights from the honorees include Flor Suarez being named Offensive Player of the Year and Paul Cox earning Coach of the Year. Morningside's Paytn Harmon was named the GPAC Defender of the Year.
Suarez, Taylor Hill, Ariana Rodriguez, Megan Siqueiros and Ruby Campa were all named first-team selections. Gemma White and Leikela Lunt earned second-team honors while Sonja Rao was named honorable mention.
Suarez, a senior forward from Hawthorne, California, was tabbed as the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the GPAC in points (36) and goals (15). She also had six assists and her 15 goals are the fourth best in the NAIA so far this season.
Hill, a junior from Las Vegas, Nevada, was second on the team in points this season with 18. Hill led the GPAC with eight assists and tallied five goals, including three game-winning goals.
Rodriguez, a junior from Orosi, California, was second on the team in goals with six and tied for the team-high with three game winning goals.
Siqueiros was a pivotal piece of the Charger defense that allowed only four goals this year and held the opponent scoreless in nine games. The junior from Las Vegas, Nevada also netted one goal and had one assist.
Campa, a senior from Fairbaugh California, was in net for all 13 games for the Cliff. Campa made 42 saves and allowed only four goals, holding a .913 save percentage and a .32 goals against average.
Harmon (Piedmont, S.D.) gained one of the three special awards on the 2020 all-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors, released Friday, Dec. 18.
Morningside's Harmon, registering her fourth overall all-conference award with three of those being first or second team, led a Mustangs defense that allowed only six goals all season and enabled eight shutouts as part of a runner-up league finish.
Senior forward Oceanna Brenden (Rapid City, S.D.), senior midfielder Bailey Powers, sophomore defender Logan Abernathy, and senior goalkeeper Alexandra Homan joined their upperclasswoman teammate on the top two units. Powers compiled her third all-GPAC notice.
Honorable mention selections for the Maroon went to senior defender Morgan McLaughlin (Rapid City, S.D.), freshman forward Anna Ljulijic (Neumuenster, Germany), and junior midfielder Makenzie Homan.
Dordt's Alaina Van Zalen was named to the second team and Emily Kooiman, Hannah Glynn, Katherine Kooima and Sarah Miller.
Northwestern's Kelsi Paul, Julie Dunlap and Emily Hurley were named honorable mentions.
