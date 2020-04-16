Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb looks back at memorable basketball career

Northwestern went on to beat the Chargers 95-89 on Feb. 28, 2017, but the fact Lamb had the chance to take a last-second shot for BCU meant a great deal for the then-freshman from Greenfield, Iowa.

“I will never forget that game,” Lamb said. “I wasn’t a big playmaker, and the fact that Nelson had trust in me, that meant a lot to me. That kickstarted my career. My coach had so much trust in a freshman. I’ve never forgotten that shot, and it was so eye-opening.”

After missing that shot, Lamb was determined to make some big shots, and he certainly had a run of those throughout his Chargers career.

Lamb appeared in all 34 games as a freshman and his season-high in 2016-17 was 19 against Ottawa. Lamb wasn’t expected to do as much as a freshman coming off the bench, so it was a good benchmark.

During his sophomore year, Lamb played in all 34 games. He was named to the All-GPAC second team and ranked third in the nation with 105 made 3s.

Lamb helped BCU qualify for three national tournaments and was an All-American for his junior season. In 2018-19, Lamb totaled 484 points on the year and crossed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Lamb also hit a big buzzer-beater against Bellevue during his junior year.