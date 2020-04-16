Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb looks back at memorable basketball career

SIOUX CITY -- Jackson Lamb recalled a moment during his freshman year that set the tone for one of the best four-year stints in Briar Cliff University men’s basketball history.
It wasn’t a moment of triumph, nor was it a moment most Chargers fans will remember.
But Lamb certainly remembered that moment and it hung with him for the remainder of his time with BCU.
That moment back in his freshman year gave Lamb the motivation to score 1,891 points (seventh all-time), 158 assists and 606 rebounds.
Lamb was a 44 percent shooter over his four years with the Chargers, but it was a missed shot that hung with Lamb.
The Chargers were playing in the 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament against Northwestern, and former Chargers coach Nic Nelson called on Lamb with less than 90 seconds left.
Lamb had come off the bench and drew a charge on a recent possession, which gave Nelson the idea to have Lamb come off a screen and take a 3-pointer near the top of the key.
Lamb was up for the challenge.
“I said, ‘Let’s do this,’” Lamb said. “I got a pin-down screen under the rim and went up to the key.”
Lamb got the pass, took the shot, but it fell short.
Northwestern went on to beat the Chargers 95-89 on Feb. 28, 2017, but the fact Lamb had the chance to take a last-second shot for BCU meant a great deal for the then-freshman from Greenfield, Iowa.
“I will never forget that game,” Lamb said. “I wasn’t a big playmaker, and the fact that Nelson had trust in me, that meant a lot to me. That kickstarted my career. My coach had so much trust in a freshman. I’ve never forgotten that shot, and it was so eye-opening.”
After missing that shot, Lamb was determined to make some big shots, and he certainly had a run of those throughout his Chargers career.
Lamb appeared in all 34 games as a freshman and his season-high in 2016-17 was 19 against Ottawa. Lamb wasn’t expected to do as much as a freshman coming off the bench, so it was a good benchmark.
During his sophomore year, Lamb played in all 34 games. He was named to the All-GPAC second team and ranked third in the nation with 105 made 3s.
Lamb helped BCU qualify for three national tournaments and was an All-American for his junior season. In 2018-19, Lamb totaled 484 points on the year and crossed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Lamb also hit a big buzzer-beater against Bellevue during his junior year.
“He’s had so many big moments,” BCU coach Mark Svagera said. “It’s been all over the place. He would point to all the team success we had while he was here. In hindsight, the thing that impressed me was the trajectory his career took to get better every single year. He went from being a specialist … and then this year, he became an all-around scorer and one of the elite players in the country. I think that’s what stands out to me, and that’s what we’re going to use with our players for years to come in terms of development.”
Svagera wanted Lamb to be a play-maker, not just a play-finisher. Lamb could spot up anywhere around the arc and wait for a kickout pass while defenses were dependent on stopping players like Erich Erdman and Jay Wolfe from his freshman to his junior seasons.
Erdman and Wolfe graduated and that meant Lamb had to step his game up. The biggest transformation came in the 2018-19 season after Erdman got hurt.
The Chargers needed someone to step up, and that’s where Lamb accepted the challenge.
“Jackson and Ethan Friedel stepped up into more playmaking roles than they ever had,” Svagera said. “Jackson excelled finding ways to get himself open. As he got older, he expanded that from the post, coming off of ball screens.”
Lamb had a week during this season where he stepped up his game en route to a career-high.
Lamb scored 54 points on Jan. 29, 2020, in a 100-90 win over Mount Marty. That night, Lamb was 18-for-32 from the field and he made 8 of 17 3s. The Chargers senior was also 10-for-12 from the free throw line.
Lamb thought, however, it was a quiet 54 points. He believed he could have played better after watching the film of the game.
“I missed some layups, I missed some free throws and I missed some 3s,” Lamb said. “Honestly, when I look back, it didn’t feel like I scored 54.”
The win over the then-No. 17 ranked Lancers also broke a six-game losing streak. The Chargers went 27 days without a win, and Lamb was simply tired of losing.
“I knew I had to do something and figure something out,” Lamb said.
Three nights later at Newman Flanagan Center, Lamb had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double that helped BCU hand No. 1 Morningside its first loss of the season, 94-83.
“It was the best week individually as a Charger,” Lamb said. “The Morningside game, we just fed off each other. That was the best home game I was a part of. The crowd was awesome. We were struggling, but we battled through adversity.
“When I think of the four years, that stretch is definitely one of my biggest highlights,” Lamb added.
Lamb played in every game he could as a Charger -- but one.
The final one.
Lamb was unable to play the final game this season due to a freak accident on one of his hands. A piece of glass cut Lamb’s hand and got a piece of his tendon.
So, that weekend, Lamb was forced to have emergency surgery to have that tendon fixed, thus, ending his basketball career a game early.
Lamb took the situation in full stride.
The Nodaway Valley High School grad was on the bench, just removed from surgery, cheering on his friends and teammates as they faced Doane to close out the regular season on Feb. 22 at Newman Flanagan Center.
“No. 1, he is a better person than he is a basketball player,” Svagera said. “The impact he had goes way beyond basketball. He was a great teammate, he was one of our hardest workers, and he was so determined and focused on getting better every year he was here. On top of all of that, he was an outstanding student. He just really epitomized what it means to be a student-athlete at the small-college level.”
Lamb’s major is biology and he gained an interest in that during his freshman year. He liked science and math, and knew that he liked interacting with people.
After taking a couple of biology classes, he was hooked. But, he needed to find a profession that brought all three things together.
Lamb did a little bit of research and he ran into the profession of a physician’s assistant. Lamb then job-shadowed a physician assistant and that’s all he needed to know that was what he wanted to do.
Lamb needs to rack up patient hours to get into medical school, and Lamb will spend the next year doing that. He’s calling it a gap year.
His dream is to get into Iowa and Lamb needs 1,000 patient hours to attain that goal. He’ll be around the area getting those hours working as a CNA.
Lamb could be getting those hours now, but he has to wait until his thumb fully heals. He wishes he could be out helping people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lamb considered continuing his basketball career, but he never took it as a realistic probability.
“I think I’ve put a stress on school knowing that basketball was going to end someday,” Lamb said. “I think with my body style, me being 6-foot-4 as a shooting guard, I’m kind of undersized. I’m not the most athletic dude.
“I’m going to go for (my career) and help people,” Lamb added. “I want to be able to help.”
