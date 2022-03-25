Briar Cliff's Lexus Mosbrucker breaks school javelin record

WAYNE, Neb. — The Briar Cliff track and field opened its outdoor season this weekend at the Wayne State Invite in Wayne, Nebraska. Lexus Mosbrucker was the lone Charger competing today and shattered the school record in the javelin.

Mosbrucker's throw of 40.57 meters (over 133 feet) not only set a new program and personal best, but also met the NAIA 'A' Standard. The previous record was held by Kristi Chapin who had a throw of 37.26m in 2004.

She currently ranks first in the GPAC and eighth in the NAIA in the javelin.

Late Thursday

Concordia baseball 4-4, Northwestern 3-3: Eli Rash led the offense in Game 1 with his two hits. Drew Dykstra, Sam Stanford, and Shelton all drove in a run in the game. The Raiders left six runners on base to Concordia's two.

Brett Shelton went six solid innings on the day, striking out five Bulldog hitters and allowing just five hits. He gave up four runs, three via the two home runs.

In Game 2, Stanford paced the Northwestern offense, driving in the first two runs of the game, going 1-for-3 on the game. Kip Cullinan picked up two hits on the game, walking once and scoring one run.

Brady Roberts allowed three runs on just two Bulldog hits, striking out six and walking four. In relief, Brad Tornow tossed a scoreless inning for the Raiders, striking out two of the four batters he faced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0