Faber Field on the campus of Briar Cliff University is getting a major makeover.

At a press conference inside the Newman Flanagan Center, the university annoucned that the field will get a new artificial turf surface.

“We are very appreciative of the support and encouragement in the process of enhancing Faber Field,” said Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, President of Briar Cliff University. “Our students and our community deserve to have the best experience in all facets of their journey here at The Cliff.”

Faber Field is home to the the men's and women's soccer teams, and will be used as a multi-purpose facility for athletes in all athletics, inlcluding a practice field for the football team, as well as other university and community functions.

"This project will help us get to our goals," said Gabrielle Parks, the first-year women's soccer head coach. "I'm grateful to be joining a team with so much success."

The project will be helmed by Mammoth Sports Construction, which has consulted with sports organizations from across the NFL, NCAA and NAIA.

Mammoth is based in Meriden, Kansas and has offices in Sioux Falls.

This is the first step in several upgrades planned for Faber Field, with the ultimte goal of Briar Cliff being able to host its own football games on campus, rather than share facilities with Bishop Heelan High School at Memorial Field.

“It’s exciting to share another opportunity to support the Charger student-life experience,” said Kelly Boe, Interim Executive Athletic Director at Briar Cliff. “Enhancing this facility will support our current and future student-athletes and give them more access to training and competition space.

"Without the bold leadership of our board and president, none of this would be possible. This was priority No. 1 here, with the ultimate goal to eventually have football (games) on campus."

The project is set to start in May, with the anticipation Faber Field will be able to host events this upcoming fall.

"The future is bright here at Briar Cliff," said head men's soccer coach Teren Schuster, "and the new field will be a huge help."

Funds for the renovation were collected through partnerships with local businesses and by donations.

The Chargers' football team will take to Faber Field on Saturday at 1 p.m. for its annual spring game.

"This will allow our guys to not only have more success on the fielf, but in the classroom as well by keeping them on campus," said Briar Cliff head football coach Shane LaDage.