Briar Cliff beats Dordt to advance to GPAC tournament semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Pure dominance. That has been the order of things this season for the Briar Cliff women's soccer team.
On Saturday, the No. 18 ranked Chargers put up yet another impressive showing on the pitch, as the team took down Dordt by a 4-1 score at Bishop Heelan Memorial Field, to advance to the GPAC tournament semifinals, and improve to 12-1-2 on the season.
After an uneventful beginning to the game, Briar Cliff got the scoring started at the 33:07 mark in the first half, as junior Taylor Hill kicked one in, just barely past the fingertips of Dordt goalkeeper Elianna Van Hulzen, to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead.
The Chargers scored again after halftime, when English-born junior Hannah Shuttleworth put the ball into the net at the 59:23 mark. Seven minutes later, Shuttleworth scored again to push the Chargers' lead to three goals, with just over 20 minutes left.
Ariana Rodriguez made it 4-0 Chargers with a goal at 78:47.
At 85:35, Dordt finally got on the board, as freshman Alaina VanZalen scored, with an assist from Claire Jansen.
It was only the fifth goal that Briar Cliff has allowed all season long.
After the game, head coach Clark Charlstin was happy with the win, but still said that his team can still get better. When you've allowed only four goal on the season, giving one up at the end of the game is bound to sting a little.
“Getting a win is always positive,” Charlestin said. “It’s a quarterfinal, so I’m happy and pleased with some of the performance. There is always room to improve, but it was solid overall.”
Charlestin’s defense ranks No. 1 in the conference with an average of just 0.29 per game, with cross-town rival Morningside coming in second at 0.50 goals per game. On offense, Briar Cliff leads the GPAC with 3.07 goals per game, 34 total assists, and 9.21 shots on goal per game.
According to Charlestin, the key to that success is ball possession. The more you have the ball, the chances you have to score, and the less likely you are to give up points.
“Part of our philosophy is that we try to keep the ball as much as we can, so that way we don’t have to defend as much,” Charlestin said. “We try to protect our keeper at all costs, and play with a lot of heart.”
On Saturday, Shuttleworth provided the team’s spark on offense, with a pair of goals, doubling her total on the season. While she had the hot foot against Dordt, the scoring this season has come from all over the roster.
"The goals have been spread across multiple players, and I think that has been the key for us," Shuttleworth said. "The opposition just don't know what to do, because we've got such depth on the squad."
The Chargers finished with 10 shots on goal, compared to four for Dordt.
Every game now is history in the making for Briar Cliff. They've already won the first GPAC regular season title in program history. Next, they want a conference tournament title, and hope to maybe make a run in the national tournament.
"That is amazing, and it feels so good," Hill said. "When I came in, the program only had eight players. To see what it's become now, and where we are going with it, it's really exciting."
The Chargers will play on Tuesday night against Hastings in the GPAC tournament semifinals.