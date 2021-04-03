Briar Cliff beats Dordt to advance to GPAC tournament semifinals

After the game, head coach Clark Charlstin was happy with the win, but still said that his team can still get better. When you've allowed only four goal on the season, giving one up at the end of the game is bound to sting a little.

“Getting a win is always positive,” Charlestin said. “It’s a quarterfinal, so I’m happy and pleased with some of the performance. There is always room to improve, but it was solid overall.”

Charlestin’s defense ranks No. 1 in the conference with an average of just 0.29 per game, with cross-town rival Morningside coming in second at 0.50 goals per game. On offense, Briar Cliff leads the GPAC with 3.07 goals per game, 34 total assists, and 9.21 shots on goal per game.

According to Charlestin, the key to that success is ball possession. The more you have the ball, the chances you have to score, and the less likely you are to give up points.

“Part of our philosophy is that we try to keep the ball as much as we can, so that way we don’t have to defend as much,” Charlestin said. “We try to protect our keeper at all costs, and play with a lot of heart.”