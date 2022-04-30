Briar Cliff football eager to drive the right message into the summer

SIOUX CITY — Shane LaDage can see the culture building inside the Briar Cliff football program. The Chargers coach is eager that it’ll show in the summer.

The Chargers held their spring football game at Memorial Field on Saturday in the wind and rain, and the offense and defense showed how much improvement they’ve made since LaDage took over.

On offense, BCU has improved up front. The O-Line has given quarterback Luke Davies much more protection, and given Davies a chance more time to make more impactful throws.

LaDage said the O-Line has simply gotten stronger, plus they’ve brought in a few transfers to bolster that group.

“Some kids who probably weren’t ready last year are playing some really good football right now,” LaDage said. “Isiah Williams has really improved. Colten Lieburn is a completely different player up front. We didn’t block very well last year, but that group has made some strides.”

That big-man strength showed in the first drive.

The Chargers’ offense was able to drive down the field on their first drive, but that march ended as the wind caught a Davies pass and the BCU defense picked it off.

“Offensively, we’re just moving as a unit,” Davies said. “I’m trying to make the right reads more often. I do feel I am. I’ve gotten a lot of reps in spring ball, and we’re moving more as a unit.”

Davies completed 50 percent of his passes last season, while also throwing 15 interceptions. He also had 11 passing touchdowns.

LaDage said that the defensive back group has made the most progress since the Chargers’ season ended last fall.

“We’re making plays on the ball this spring that we didn’t make last fall,” LaDage said. “Our linebacker crew, they’re deep. Brayden Pommier-Williams is a freshman, and he flew around the field this spring. That kid is different.”

LaDage said that the Chargers — who went 3-8 in his first year as coach — is actually a team.

Sure, they were a football team when he took over last spring, but now, the Chargers are jelling and know more about what it takes to win football games in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

He doesn’t have to teach his team about how to play football anymore. They’re finely-tuned enough now that LaDage can challenge his players even moreso.

“We’re bigger, we’re faster, and we’re more physical,” LaDage said. “We’re a more unified team. We have a better understanding of what we’re doing, and we as coaches have a better understanding of who our kids are.”

There are more Chargers staying this summer to work out and go over the playbook together. According to LaDage, there were just 20 players who spent the summer in Sioux City. Coming up, Briar Cliff’s campus will have 70 of its football players staying home.

“The culture is winning now, and we have the right guys in the building and they’re going to be here working,” LaDage said. “We have to invest as a group. They have to put in the time. They don’t want to be 3-8 anymore. It tells you we have the right kids in the building and we have the right coaches who are driving the right message.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.