Briar Cliff football returns to action against Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team spent the last week putting 100 percent focus within.
The Chargers didn’t play a game in the Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule last week, so that allowed the winless squad to work on individual skills so that they can try to get a win this week.
BCU is back in action this week, as it’ll travel up to Yankton to face the Mount Marty Lancers for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff. One of those two teams will get its first win.
Shane LaDage wanted to keep the foot on the gas, knowing that the Chargers are so close to breaking through to that first victory.
“We did get a lot better,” said LaDage, BCU’s first-year coach. “We got out of the week healthy and we got out of it better. I think it was perfectly timed. We got back to fundamentals and it allowed a couple guys to get healthy.”
The bye week was something that LaDage hasn’t been accustomed to.
When LaDage was at Minot State, there were no bye weeks. The Beavers play in the NSIC — the same league as Wayne State — and play a schedule straight on through the week.
So, LaDage took the chance to hit the reset button.
“I’m proud of how the guys handled the week,” LaDage said. “It was refreshing. You’re not sitting there ultra-focused on an opponent. You’re not scoruting them every minute. It was nice to take a wider lens on how we are as a team.”
The Chargers’ biggest improvement came on the line of scrimmage, said LaDage. He thought the offensive line was letting the defense through too much, and that the linemen weren’t playing physical enough.
Then, the focus turned to ball security.
The Chargers have 12 turnovers over the first three games, and are hoping that the skill players can take care of the ball a little bit better.
BCU will have to on Saturday, as Mount Marty forced Morningside to a couple turnovers in a 56-7 loss to the Mustangs.
“So many games are won and lost in the turnover margin,” LaDage said. “(Quarterback) Luke (Davies) has to do a better job of getting us in better situations. Don’t go for broke. Not every throw has to be for 20 yards or more. We need to sustain drives.”