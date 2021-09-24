Briar Cliff football returns to action against Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team spent the last week putting 100 percent focus within.

The Chargers didn’t play a game in the Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule last week, so that allowed the winless squad to work on individual skills so that they can try to get a win this week.

BCU is back in action this week, as it’ll travel up to Yankton to face the Mount Marty Lancers for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff. One of those two teams will get its first win.

Shane LaDage wanted to keep the foot on the gas, knowing that the Chargers are so close to breaking through to that first victory.

“We did get a lot better,” said LaDage, BCU’s first-year coach. “We got out of the week healthy and we got out of it better. I think it was perfectly timed. We got back to fundamentals and it allowed a couple guys to get healthy.”

The bye week was something that LaDage hasn’t been accustomed to.

When LaDage was at Minot State, there were no bye weeks. The Beavers play in the NSIC — the same league as Wayne State — and play a schedule straight on through the week.

So, LaDage took the chance to hit the reset button.