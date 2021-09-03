Briar Cliff freshman Kyler Peterson making strong first impression

SIOUX CITY — Kyler Peterson has caught Shane LaDage’s attention.

The East High School grad is now a freshman fullback for Briar Cliff, and even though Peterson caught one pass in a 30-3 loss last week against Waldorf, LaDage, BCU’s football coach, hopes to use Peterson right away.

The Chargers open up their home schedule at 1 p.m. Saturday against Doane at Memorial Field, and local fans may see Peterson on the field a lot more.

“He doesn’t talk a whole lot, when it’s his time to roll, you better watch out,” LaDage said. “We were really excited to get him, but what he has been able to do so far has surprised us. He’s got a bright, bright future.”

Peterson played a few snaps during the game, and he was one of 11 Chargers — not counting quarterback Luke Davies — who touched the ball last week in the season opener.

Peterson is a big, physical 5-foot-10 freshman who now weighs 225 pounds. He found his role as the Chargers’ fullback, and he has seemed to enjoy being the guy to knock some people around while having some chances to either pound the ball or get a catch in the backfield from Davies.

The Chargers don’t give him a ton of responsibilities. The top of the checklist is to be a hammerhead.