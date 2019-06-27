SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball program has a new coach, and it’s a familiar face.
On Thursday, BCU athletic director Nic Scandrett named North High School graduate Corby McGlauflin as the Chargers’ new head coach after having a successful three seasons at Bismarck State College.
“It’s a great feeling coming home,” McGlauflin said. “I’ve always wanted to give back to the game of baseball, and to be able to do that close to home, not a lot of people get to do that. It’s pretty special.
“I grew up in GPAC country,” McGlauflin added. “It’s very familiar. I feel pretty comfortable.”
McGlauflin hopes to use that hometown connection to grow the Chargers brand locally and to bring in some local players.
“It’s a really big advantage,” McGlauflin said of having local ties. “I have great relationships with people back home that I haven’t really had a chance to draw from, because most kids in Iowa don’t go to Bismarck, North Dakota, for baseball. I really want to rekindle a lot of old relationships. A lot of good, good friends that are in baseball are still in the area.”
McGlauflin also said he’ll keep some relationships open at the junior college level for recruiting, and “he’ll be all over” a couple of the Bismarck State College players once next season ends to try to get them to Bishop Mueller Field.
McGlauflin said his target recruiting base will be a three-hour radius around Sioux City, but won’t rule anyone out from beyond of that area.
The 2019 Chargers roster had seven players who played their high school ball in the Siouxland area. In Boyd Pitkin’s final season, the Chargers went 22-26 despite starting the GPAC slate to a 3-0 record.
Most recently, McGlauflin helped the Mystics to an 84-39 record in his three-year tenure with two junior-college conference championships in the Mon-Dak Conference.
SIOUX CITY -- Almost two years to the day of when Nic Nelson took the job as Briar Cliff Athletic Director (March 15, 2017), he is stepping do…
He played his college baseball at the NCAA Division II level with Southwest Minnesota State.
Also, McGlauflin was an assistant coach with the Stars from 2009 to 2011, then moved across town to be an assistant with Bishop Heelan in 2014.
The Stars won the Class 4A title in 2009.
McGlauflin also was an assistant coach at the collegiate level. McGlauflin spent time as an assistant coach at the University of Mary, which is also in Bismarck.
“I think he checks all the boxes,” Scandrett said. “Corby has shown that he has the ability to turn things around quick. That’s what we need. His commitment to the program is huge being a hometown guy.”
McGlauflin learned of the opening shortly after the Mystics’ season ended, and called BCU to say that he was interested.
McGlauflin shifts his focus to getting the Chargers back to postseason play. Briar Cliff has finished in the bottom third of the GPAC in the last three seasons after it went 32-23 in 2016 en route to a second-place regular-season finish.
“It always has had a lot of good players, and we’re going to have a lot of good players returning,” McGlauflin said. “We’re going to bring a ‘get after it’ attitude. This is not going to be a long rebuilding process.”