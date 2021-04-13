Briar Cliff men advance to GPAC title game due to COVID-19 protocols

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team didn't even have to take the pitch to advance to the GPAC tournament championship, as Tuesday's semifinal match against Hastings was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Broncos' program.

Tuesday's match will be marked as a "COVID - No Contest" final result, and the Chargers will play either Morningside or Northwestern on Friday in the tournament finals. The time and location of Friday's match is still TBA.

Briar Cliff is currently 12-3-2 on the season, with an 8-1-2 record in conference play.

