Briar Cliff, Northwestern women both fall in opening round of NAIA national tournament

WICHITA, Kan.-- The Briar Cliff women's basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament, as the Chargers lost to Mid-America Christian, 76-64.

The Chargers kept it close in the early part of the game, trailing by two at the half, 38-36. But the Evangels took control in the second half, scoring 24 points in the third quarter to go ahead by nine, and then out-scoring Briar Cliff in the fourth quarter 14-11 to close out the 12-point victory.

"Very proud of our group and how they battled today," head coach Brita Hand said in a press release. "We had a goal of reaching the national tournament, so to do that and then compete against a very good team was great. I was proud of how we settled in, with this being the first trip back to the national tournament in quite a few years, it was great to see them not play nervous."

Briar Cliff junior Konnor Sudmann scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, with five 3-pointers to her name. Madelyn Deitchler and Josie Condon both scored 10 for the Chargers, while hauling in seven and six rebounds, respectively.

As a team, the Chargers shot 43.1 percent from the floor, while successfully converting 8-of-21 3-pointers.

MACU shot 49.2 percent, and finished with 11 steals.

Briar Cliff ends it season on a four-game losing streak, and with a 17-14 overall record.

MACU will play against Clarke on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Midway 80, Northwestern 75: The Northwestern College women's basketball team ended its season on Friday with an 80-75 loss in the first round of the NAIA national tournament.

The Eagles were powered by a big performance from Dezeree White, who scored 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, along with nine rebounds. Midway was successful on eight of its 23 3-point attempts, with Jalyn Jackson leading the way with three deep shots.

Jada Cunningham led Northwestern with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Emilee Danner was close behind with 16 total points.

The game was filled with turnovers, as the Red Raiders finished with 23, and Midway finished with 20 on the night.

Northwestern's team shooting mark was 42.6 percent, while Midway combined to shoot 46.8 percent and made all 14 of its free throws.

The Red Raiders end their season with a 24-9 overall record.

Dordt 88, Indiana East 52: The Dordt University women's basketball team dominated its opponent in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament on Friday, as the Defenders took down Indiana East, 88-52, in Park City, Kan.

Dordt roared out in front with a 28 point first quarter, and then scored 18 points in the second half to go into halftime with a 36-25 lead. The Defenders then outscored Indiana East in the third and fourth quarters by respective marks of 21-10 and 21-17, to seal the win.

Five players scored in double figures for Dordt, led by forward Ashtyn Veerbeek. Veerbeek had a team-high 18 points for the Defenders, along with 19 rebounds.

Veerbeek was one of three Dordt players to finish with a double-double, as Karly Gustafson scored 15 with 10 rebounds, and Janie Schoonhoven scored 11 points while hauling in 12 boards.

Dordt shot 50.7 percent from the field in Friday's game, while Indiana East could muster just a 27.6 mark from the field.

Men's basketball

IU Kokomo 82, Dordt 80: The Dordt men's basketball team ends its season Friday in the opening round of the NAIA National Championships, as the Defenders fell to IU Kokomo, 82-80.

IU Kokomo took an early lead in the game to put the Defenders down at halftime, 46-37. The Defenders nearly came back in the second half by scoring 43 points to the Cougars' 36, but it wasn't enough to push the Defenders over the top.

Dordt outshot the Cougars in the game, 52.5 percent to 51.7, but IU Kokomo had 33 rebounds to the Defenders' 28.

Desean Hampton had a team high 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars, while Jacob Vis led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds for Dordt. Five Dordt players scored in double figures, with Bryce Coppock scoring 13, Cade Bleeker scoring 12, and Luke Rankin and Camden Bialas each scoring 10 points.

Dordt ends its season with a 20-11 overall record.

