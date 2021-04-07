 Skip to main content
Briar Cliff promotes Scandrett to Vice President of Athletics and Operations
BRIAR CLIFF ATHLETICS

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff Univerity announced Thursday the promotion of Nic Scandrett to the role of Vice President of Athletics and Operations. 

Scandrett will continue to oversee the athletic department, but he will be added a few new responsiilties. 

He'll also oversee the Roth Cliff Shop, The Cafe, Residence Life and Housing, security and facilities. 

Scandrett came to Sioux City in 2019, where he was previously the AD of College of Lake County. 

“Nic has been a remarkable leader at Briar Cliff University since his arrival on campus,” BCU President Rachelle Karstens said. “He has not only guided our athletics department through tremendous growth, change, and success, he has helped lead the University overall as a key member of the President’s Executive Leadership team. We look forward to his continued and augmented leadership on The Cliff.”

Most recently, Scandrett hired football coach Shane LaDage and women's soccer coach Clark Charlestin. Scandrett also brought in women's basketball coach Brita Hand. 

Nic Scandrett

Scandrett
