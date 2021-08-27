Briar Cliff ready to take the field for 2021 season against Waldorf

The plan for the offense around Davies is to stick with what the Chargers have been doing in fall camp.

Sure, the playbook isn’t a thick binder with hundreds of plays in it, but LaDage and offensive coordinator Zac Cunha have a set of plays where they think Davies and the offense can score in.

“We figured out what we were good at during camp,” LaDage said. “I don’t think we really had to pair down the playbook. We really didn’t get intrinsic with the playbook. Luke is smart and the rest of our quarterback room is.”

Davies won’t have to do it all by himself. He’s got two good running backs behind him. Stanton Lee hopes to build off a good 2019 season, where the Hawaiian 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns then.

Last season, Lee ran for 28 yards on 16 attempts and scored one touchdown.

The Chargers also have Dawson Forcella, who had 302 total yards in 2020.

LaDage wants to give the running back group as many carries as possible this time around.