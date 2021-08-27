Briar Cliff ready to take the field for 2021 season against Waldorf

SIOUX CITY — Just for kicks and giggles on Thursday night, Briar Cliff University football coach Shane LaDage turned on the tape of the first spring practice.
He wanted to see how much improvement the Chargers had made since then.
LaDage said Friday that the team he saw on that tape and the team he coaches now are two different squads.
“We are not even the same football team when we arrived in April for spring ball,” LaDage said. “We’re lightyears different. We’re a much more unified team. We’re a much more skilled team.”
LaDage was quick to point out, however, that the Chargers still have a long road ahead to get to where programs like Morningside and Northwestern are.
However, LaDage feels like this team is off to a good start.
“I think we’ve put ourselves in a position where we have an opportunity to win,” he said. “We can play ball. We have belief in each other.”
LaDage will make his coaching debut Saturday for the Chargers, when BCU travels up to Forest City for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Waldorf.
It’ll be the first time LaDage will be on a sideline since 2019. He previously was at Minot State, which plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II.
None of the teams had the chance to play in the NSIC — including Wayne State — so when LaDage was with the Beavers, all they did last year was practice.
LaDage said that the Beavers were thankful to have the chance to practice, but it didn’t have the same feeling as coaching in football games.
The new Chargers coach said he’ll probably be energized when his team gets off the bus.
“I promised you I’m going to be juiced up,” LaDage said. “I don’t hold back. The pregame speech will probably be very spirited. I’ve made it clear to my guys that football is fun. It’s a game, it’s not a business. I want to exude that attitude (Saturday).”
Admittedly, the Chargers are going to have some new faces, both on the field and on the sidelines.
One of the most prominent new faces BCU fans will see on Saturday is true freshman quarterback Luke Davies.
Davies is making his first collegiate start, and he was named the starter last week. Davies committed to BCU back in April.
As a high school senior in Yorkville, Illinois, Davies threw for 1,001 yards and had six touchdown passes.
He was 70-for-175, and he led Yorkville to a shortened 3-3 season over the spring.
The plan for the offense around Davies is to stick with what the Chargers have been doing in fall camp.
Sure, the playbook isn’t a thick binder with hundreds of plays in it, but LaDage and offensive coordinator Zac Cunha have a set of plays where they think Davies and the offense can score in.
“We figured out what we were good at during camp,” LaDage said. “I don’t think we really had to pair down the playbook. We really didn’t get intrinsic with the playbook. Luke is smart and the rest of our quarterback room is.”
Davies won’t have to do it all by himself. He’s got two good running backs behind him. Stanton Lee hopes to build off a good 2019 season, where the Hawaiian 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns then.
Last season, Lee ran for 28 yards on 16 attempts and scored one touchdown.
The Chargers also have Dawson Forcella, who had 302 total yards in 2020.
LaDage wants to give the running back group as many carries as possible this time around.
“We’ll put an emphasis on running the ball in general,” LaDage said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Luke. We’re ready to do what we need to do to win a football game. I want to be able to run the ball and grind people out and keep our defense off the field.”
The defense brings back five starters from the 2020 lineup.
The key returner of BCU’s defense is M.J. Montgomery, who led the team with 73 tackles. He was voted as an All-Conference player in the GPAC.
Montgomery also recorded six sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Asi Tupua and Brett Tinker combined to get 45 tackles each in 2020.
Kadeem Muhammed returns as in the secondary with 44 tackles. Mike Green also had 39 tackles and two interceptions.
Waldorf was ranked as high as No. 24 last season, and recorded a 6-3 season. The Warriors were voted third onto the North Star preseason poll.
This is the seventh meeting between BCU and Waldorf. The Chargers won in 2010, 2011 and 2016, but Waldorf has won two of the last three games.