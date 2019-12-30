Briar Cliff's Thomas Hensley provides big spark as team's smallest player

SIOUX CITY — Mark Svagera couldn’t hold back the smile when asked about Briar Cliff University men’s basketball sophomore Thomas Hensley and his 14-point breakout game he had during the Chargers’ 109-50 win Sunday over Presentation College at Newman Flanagan Center.
“It’s always a good thing when the guys at the end of the bench can get in and get some good quality time and we had a really fun time,” Hensley said.
Hensley, from Massena, Iowa and went to high school at Cumberland-Anita-Massena High School, is listed as 5-foot-11 and is among one of the shortest players on the roster.
Hensley, however, didn’t play like a small guard when given the chance to play from Svagera, the Chargers’ third-year head coach.
“Pound for pound, I think he’s one of the toughest players I’ve ever been around,” Svagera said. “He’s a really hard worker, and he’s a really competitive kid. He’s fast with the ball in transition, and it doesn’t make sense sometimes. It’s almost a running joke that he’s hard to guard when he gets in the paint.”
He attacked the basket as if he were a player like Jackson Lamb or Jaden Kleinhesselink. Hensley used his body to contort himself around incoming Presentation defenders and made some tough shots to the pleasure of his teammates watching on the side.
“To see them out there shine like that, it was awesome to see,” said Lamb, who scored a game-high 19 points. “Thomas is capable of a lot of things, and when he gets it going, it’s tough to stop. He shows it every day in practice.”
That type of tenacity wasn’t just born on Sunday. Hensley’s “attack mode” started when he was much younger, and used his body control as his main skill.
“Being the smallest kid on the floor, you have to be able to move your body around the big defenders,” Hensley said. “It really helps me out there whenever I’m able to move my body and create some space and hang in the air a little bit. I take a lot of pride in being the smallest guy, you just have to work harder than everyone else.
“I don’t feel like the smallest guy,” Hensley added. “I play a lot taller than I am. Sometimes I get a reality check, but you just have to keep working hard.”
Before his freshman year at CAM, Hensley had a decision to make: Should he be a wrestler or a basketball player?
He had participated in both sports as an elementary and junior high athlete, but knew he had to pick one, and obviously, he chose basketball.
Hensley — and all of the BCU bench players — earned valuable playing time in the second half after the Chargers starters and helped get 53 bench points in the win.
“Although they don’t get in on a regular basis, those guys are putting in a lot of work and part of the reason we’ve had success over the years is that we’ve had really good bench players,” Svagera said.
Moreso, the Chargers wanted to finish the non-conference schedule — as well as 2019 — the right way.
The Chargers go into Thursday’s GPAC doubleheader against Hastings with a 10-6 overall record, but just one win out of six in conference play.
Svagera wants to see more consistency in 2020.
“I think if you look back at the first six GPAC games, it’s been one or two little two- or three-minute segments of games that have really hurt us, and we have to find a way to eliminate those,” Svagera said. “It’s been offensively at times, and it’s been defensively at times.”
The Chargers are trying to rectify those lulls, but when those lulls start to snowball, it makes things harder, and the Chargers know that.
BCU has lost five straight conference games, and two of those five losses have been by single digits.
In the 85-83 overtime loss to Northwestern on Dec. 4, the Chargers led by four with 1 minute, 2 seconds left, and held a 10-point lead as late as the 2:50 mark in the first half.
Three nights later in an 81-72 loss to Morningside, the Chargers let the Mustangs go on an 11-0 run midway through the first half.
“There are some guys who are inexperienced, and as they get older even within the season, I think we’ll get better and better,” Svagera said. “Even (Sunday), in a game where we controlled, we never really had a letdown and I think that’s a positive sign you can take from this.”