Briar Cliff's Thomas Hensley provides big spark as team's smallest player

“To see them out there shine like that, it was awesome to see,” said Lamb, who scored a game-high 19 points. “Thomas is capable of a lot of things, and when he gets it going, it’s tough to stop. He shows it every day in practice.”

That type of tenacity wasn’t just born on Sunday. Hensley’s “attack mode” started when he was much younger, and used his body control as his main skill.

“Being the smallest kid on the floor, you have to be able to move your body around the big defenders,” Hensley said. “It really helps me out there whenever I’m able to move my body and create some space and hang in the air a little bit. I take a lot of pride in being the smallest guy, you just have to work harder than everyone else.

“I don’t feel like the smallest guy,” Hensley added. “I play a lot taller than I am. Sometimes I get a reality check, but you just have to keep working hard.”

Before his freshman year at CAM, Hensley had a decision to make: Should he be a wrestler or a basketball player?

He had participated in both sports as an elementary and junior high athlete, but knew he had to pick one, and obviously, he chose basketball.