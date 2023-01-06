Briar Cliff taps ex-Concordia, Minn. basketball coach Kelly Boe as interim athletic director

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff University named Kelly Boe as interim executive athletic director Thursday, saying the college needs more time to fill the position on a more permanent basis.

The Sioux City school launched its search after promoting the previous AD, Nic Scandrett, to vice president of athletics and operations in April 2021. Associate Athletics Director Kristy Sandman has served as interim AD since then.

“Briar Cliff has been in an active search for the university’s next athletic director, several have applied with interest, were interviewed and evaluated by the search committee," interim President Patrick Jacobson-Schulte said in a statement. "However, these efforts resulted in too narrow of a pool."

Jacobson-Schulte said Briar Cliff will now conduct the search during at a "prime recruiting time" this spring.

Boe joins Briar Cliff, an NAIA school, with over 20 years of diverse experience in athletics and academics. Most recently, he served as assistant professor and chair of Masters of Coaching, Athletic Administration, and Sports Management at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. He also has served as faculty for kinesiology/human performance since 2001 in undergraduate and graduate courses.

"Boe is a former colleague of mine and is someone I have great confidence in helping lead the department during this transition," Jacobson-Schulte said.

Boe also also served as head men's basketball coach at Concordia and assistant men's basketball coach at Minnesota State University, both NCAA Division II schools. In addition, he has served as a head men’s basketball coach for Madison Area Technical College, an NJCAA Division III school, and assistant coach at St. Cloud State University and St. John's University, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III schools, respectively.

He holds the record for career coaching wins at Concordia. He also is a three-time District VII and Region XIII Coach of the Year awards, and has guided teams to three NJCAA National Tournaments, three District VII and Region XIII Championships and the Wisconsin Technical College League Championship.

Jacobson-Schulte noted Boe also has philanthropic experience, which he said is a new priority of the executive athletic director position.

“We aspire to enhance our offerings to better support our students, including a new Charger Dome on campus," the interim president said. "The executive athletic director will be critical in these efforts, as well as others.”

Boe, whose new appointment takes effect Jan. 17, holds a master of science degree in sports management from St. Cloud State and a bachelor of science degree in Education and Sports Administration from Saint John’s University. He is also the owner and director of KMB Sports/Border Select Basketball, providing opportunities for high school students in Minnesota and Wisconsin to compete on club teams.