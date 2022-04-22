Brita Hand resigns from Briar Cliff to accept head coaching role at Maryville

SIOUX CITY — On Friday, the Briar Cliff women’s basketball program became the most recent one to need a new coach.

It was announced on Friday that head coach Brita Hand accepted the same role at NCAA Division II Maryville, which plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Hand spent two seasons at Briar Cliff, and the Chargers found success under her.

During the first season in 2020-21, the Chargers won 17 games overall and 10 of those were in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Chargers went to the GPAC Tournament semifinals that year.

Hand took the Chargers to the NAIA National Tournament this past season, and they were ranked as high as 20th.

BCU went 17-14, and it had three different three-game winning streaks.

The Chargers lost in the first round in the GPAC Tournament to Northwestern, then bowed out in the national tourney to Mid-America Christian.

“I am also grateful and thankful for my team at Briar Cliff, Vice President for Operations and Athletics Nic Scandrett, and President (Rachelle) Keck for the opportunity they gave me and all we accomplished the past two years,” Hand said. “"We had a goal of reaching the national tournament, so to do that and then compete against a very good team was great.”

Hand came to Briar Cliff from fellow NAIA school William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She spent one season in the Mahaska County seat, and in the 2019-20 season, the Statesmen made it to the national tournament and played in the Heart of America Conference championship.

Scandrett was impressed with Hand’s resume, and knew her stock was riding when the Chargers hired her nearly two years to Friday’s date.

“"She's a rising star," said Scandrett when he selected Hand in April 2020. "She has a crystal clear idea of what it will take and she comes highly recommended with coaches in NAIA D-II. We feel really, really good about it. What's impressive is how well-rounded she is. She has the perfect balance of character and charisma. She was going to be swooped up quickly by another program."

Hand is no stranger to the GLVC. She spent three seasons as an assistant at Truman State.

Maryville went 12-13 this past season. There are no other Siouxland ties to the program.

Back here, Scandrett will begin a national search for Hand’s replacement. In the meantime, Jasmine Stohr will serve as interim head coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.