COLLEGE BASEBALL:Midland sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC doubleheader

MIDLAND 12-3, BRIAR CLIFF 0-1: Warrior pitcher James Scurtro pitched a four-hit shutout to lead his team to a win in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.

Scurto walked one and struck out four to improve to 4-2. Dakota Thornton and Chase Reynolds both hit homers in the opener for Midland. Jake Allen had two of the Chargers hits in game one.

The Warriors wrapped up the sweep behind eight innings of one-run pitching from Brendon Jones. Dawson Forcella's solo home run in the fifth inning of the second game plated the only run in the doubleheader for the Chargers (22-9).

Nicholas Cole had a strong start in the nightcap for Chargers giving up one run on five hits over six innings work.

NORTHWESTERN 9-4, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 2-14: Colton Harold homered twice and drove in five to lead the Raiders to a win in the first game of a college baseball doubleheader in Orange City Saturday. The Tigers earned a split in the set with a 10-run win in the nightcap.

Harold hit a solo shot in the first inning to answer a Tiger run and tie the game at 1-1 then gave Northwestern a 5-2 lead with a grand slam.

Dylan Kirkeby pitched five innings of scoreless baseball for the win in the first game. He gave up three hits and two walks while fanning eight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0