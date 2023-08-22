Briar Cliff's head coach doesn't have to think too much about what stands out about the 2023 Chargers football team at this stage of camp.

"It's gotten a little chippy at times, in a good way," said head coach Shane LaDage. "We just haven't had this level of competition at practice since I've been here. For maybe the first time it feels really right with the guys we have."

Briar Cliff went 1-10 in 2022 competing the NAIA's Great Plains Athletic Conference, which boasts reigning national champions Northwestern College and perennial NAIA contender Morningside.

But this may prove to be the most important offseason of LaDage's tenure, and not just because of the ongoing construction to renovate some facilities used by the football team on campus.

"We had the most guys stick around than we've had under this coaching staff," said junior quarterback Luke Davies, who had 2,332 yards last season passing. "That was just very encouraging and positive for us.

"With an older roster this year, we're just excited to get back out there and play some ball."

Luke Davies Briar Cliff University quarterback Luke Davies throws a pass during Chargers' practice at Memorial Field in Sioux City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Davies completed 54 percent of his 366 attempts as a sophomore and compiled 18 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

And while the Chargers work to provide Davies with quality weapons, that's been achieved through development of players already on the roster and through the incoming class of recruits.

"This is a good recruiting class," said junior wide receiver Aaron Okoro, who had 39 receptions for 465 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. "Having those guys around have allowed us to split into more groups and get more reps in practice.

"Having a chip on our shoulders has made us push a little more."

Devon Priestley Briar Cliff University offensive lineman Devon Priestley performs a blocking drill during the Chargers' practice at Memorial Field in Sioux Ci…

So if more wins come in 2023, it may be drawn back to work done since the end of 2022.

"The most important part has been this first week and seeing the the guys buy in," LaDage said. "Our retention rate is much better than it's been. There's a bigger gap between the older guys and newer guys. And it's not because the new guys are worse than the ones we've brought in, they're probably better. But it's just that our older guys have been in the system now and have grown.

"They understand we didn't have the best year last year. That put a chip on guys' shoulders. There's a fire in our bellies to prove people wrong."

BCU quarterback Luke Davies Briar Cliff quarterback Luke Davies looks for an open receiver during the third quarter of the Chargers' 31-25 win over Jamestown on Sept. 10.

Defensively, the team returns senior linebacker junior Brett Tinker, who led the Chargers with 104 tackles last season.

"This year, we've got a new defensive coordinator, so we're trying to get everyone on the same page and moving around fast," Tinker said. "We're not worried so much about correcting mistakes on the field, we'll do that when we go back and watch film.

"We've done a lot to mature over the last few years. In the past, we've given ourselves excuses or given ourselves a way out. This year, we've done a much better job of keeping our heads up and moving on. I'm having a lot of fun, this is most free I've ever felt on the football field."