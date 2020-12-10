FLAT CHARGERS: Briar Cliff introduces cutouts for fans at home games

SIOUX CITY — At Wednesday night’s game between Morningside and Briar Cliff, there was a baby boy sitting in the second row all by himself.
The young Chargers fan was among the cardboard cutouts — or as the school is naming them, “Flat Chargers” — sitting among the Briar Cliff crowd during the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The cutouts were introduced for the first time, and will stay in Newman Flanagan Center for the remainder of the winter.
According to BCU athletic director Nic Scandrett, there is a second batch of cutouts on the way, as they’ve become popular in the last few days.
“We met about it one day, and we were rolling the next day,” Scandrett said. “We’re hearing a lot more interest in this thing, and we’re thinking about going round two, which should be exciting.”
There were cutouts spread out among the north side of the complex, a few sprinkling the sections facing the court and the camera shot used on the stream.
The Flat Chargers are 24 inches by 32 inches, and they were made by Record Printing right here in Sioux City.
“I think they’ve surpassed all of our expectations,” Scandrett said. “They’re nice and big and the quality is really good. They’re showing up well on-camera. It’s a really fun option.”
There were several fans who were in attendance on Wednesday, and took selfies with cutouts of people they knew.
Scandrett took selfies with cutouts of people who he knew, too.
“It was a good laugh,” Scandrett said.
There were cutouts of BCU dignitaries among the Flat Chargers, and Scandrett said that he’ll get one for the next round.
Grandparents have bought cutouts for their grandkids, and some players and coaches have been floating around the idea of buying cutouts of their pets, which may appear in the second batch of cutouts.
Cutouts have been popping up ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced sports teams to limit crowds to prevent the spread of the virus.
Briar Cliff has been no different.
The Chargers have been limiting fans throughout the school year, and at one point in the fall, BCU had to restrict fans from coming at all.
Once those tight restrictions were lifted, Scandrett and the rest of the Briar Cliff staff wanted to come up with a way to have fans interact, even if they couldn’t come watch games in-person.
“Limiting fans has been tough,” Scandrett said. “We have a strong following in basketball, so how do we give an opportunity for people to stay engaged and have fun, even if they can’t be there? It was a natural idea that I can’t really take credit for, but our team is really special and creative.”
On most nights where the Chargers hosted the Mustangs, the Newman Flanagan Center would have hundreds of fans in attendance, and the bleachers would have been packed from courtside all the way to the top.
Scandrett wanted to get the Flat Chargers installed for the game against their crosstown rival to spruce up the pandemic-altered crowd.
“Really, it’s all about the students,” Scandrett added. “We want to make sure the athletes are not getting short-changed on that gameday experience that they kind of have been. It’s unfortunate, but we’re making the best out of it.”
The fans who were in attendance on Wednesday made the atmosphere feel like a normal one.
The BCU crowd erupted after sophomore Payton Slaughter hit a putback layup at the buzzer to beat the Mustangs 80-78.
Even in the men’s game, which Morningside won 76-58, there were audible cheers from both fan bases.
“It’s an interesting time to host the Morningside game, because a lot of our students are at home. We decided to do this last academic block at home,” Scandrett said. “We want to keep everyone safe and healthy, but one of the side effects we lose from that is the student attendance at these games.
“I can’t say enough about how solid our team is here,” Scandrett added. “Our coaches and our students deserve a lot of credit of rolling with the punches. Everybody’s stepped up and have done the extra work that goes into keeping this type of environment.”
To purchase a Flat Charger, fill out a donation form on the BCU athletics web site or Venmo $50 to @bcuchargers. In the payment description, please leave your email so the BCU team can contact you with more details.
