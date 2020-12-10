FLAT CHARGERS: Briar Cliff introduces cutouts for fans at home games

There were several fans who were in attendance on Wednesday, and took selfies with cutouts of people they knew.

Scandrett took selfies with cutouts of people who he knew, too.

“It was a good laugh,” Scandrett said.

There were cutouts of BCU dignitaries among the Flat Chargers, and Scandrett said that he’ll get one for the next round.

Grandparents have bought cutouts for their grandkids, and some players and coaches have been floating around the idea of buying cutouts of their pets, which may appear in the second batch of cutouts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cutouts have been popping up ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced sports teams to limit crowds to prevent the spread of the virus.

Briar Cliff has been no different.

The Chargers have been limiting fans throughout the school year, and at one point in the fall, BCU had to restrict fans from coming at all.

Once those tight restrictions were lifted, Scandrett and the rest of the Briar Cliff staff wanted to come up with a way to have fans interact, even if they couldn’t come watch games in-person.