Nic Scandrett recalls his track and field days when he got to run the 400-meter dash on an inside lane. That’s where he hopes to take the Briar Cliff University athletic program under his direction.
Scandrett hasn’t moved to Sioux City yet, but he starts as the Chargers’ new AD on July 8.
Scandrett was named the new athletic director on May 16, and he will replace Nic Nelson, who resigned in March.
He knows that the Briar Cliff program as a whole can’t be compared to where Morningside College is right now, but of course, he wants to change that.
Morningside sits in Lane 4 while Briar Cliff is on the outside lanes, so to speak.
“There’s no denying Morningside’s success,” Scandrett said. “BC has some strong areas also. There may be a couple things to improve upon. That doesn’t scare me one iota. Part of what I enjoy in my work is building something.”
Scandrett said in his initial statement that he wants to get the Chargers at the top of the GPAC. It’s not an impossible goal, but it’s one that will take some time and effort to get to the end result.
The Chargers finished ninth in the 2018-19 academic year in the GPAC all-sports trophy competition with 90.5 points. They did not win a regular-season title during the academic year.
Points in the all-sports trophy are awarded on a decreasing scale based on the finish in each of the GPAC's 21 championship sports based on either final regular season standings or the results in conference championship meets.
Scandrett wants to see Briar Cliff higher than ninth, and closer in the standings to its in-town rival.
By the way, Morningside won the all-sports trophy with 168.5 points.
“I’m very competitive,” Scandrett said. “I want to win. I wouldn't have come if I didn’t see potential. I was to see us competing in the top-3 in the GPAC. We want to compete for that tile every year. BC has been in the bottom third always, and I think that we can all come together and make big changes.”
Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens has faith in the new athletic director, too.
“Briar Cliff University is blessed with incredible student-athletes who strive for success on and off the court and field,” said Karstens during the announcement of Scandrett’s appointment last month. “Nic Scandrett has a proven track record of success academically and athletically with students, and we’re excited for him to become part of our Briar Cliff family.”
The Chargers had programs that finished in the top third of the GPAC. The men’s soccer team went 11-7-2 and finished in third, and the Chargers men’s basketball team went 22-9 to finish in third, and BCU ended up ranked 19th.
The football and women’s soccer team also finished with winning records.
“Just from my short time on campus talking to people, I’ve got some ideas, but it’s not appropriate to comment on it right now until I have time to study it more,” Scandrett said.
He believes it will take the full school year to get a good picture of what needs the program deserves.
One of his first duties on the docket, however, is hiring a baseball coach.
Boyd Pitkin resigned as the baseball coach last month to take a position with the Sioux City Explorers. Pitkin currently serves as the Explorers’ director of baseball and stadium operations.
Scandrett says the search is ongoing, and has been helping with the search despite not being on-campus yet.
“That’s the only thing big going on (right now),” Scandrett said. “I don’t have my head in the sand about it.”
Scandrett was the director of athletics and physical activities at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, a junior college. He oversaw 12 scholarship athletic programs.
Before that, Scandrett worked with the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, the NJCAA men's basketball coaches association, the Iowa Sports Foundation and the Gilbert school district.