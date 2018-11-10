ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Tyson Kooima passed for 336 yards and four touchdowns, with Shane Solberg catching all four, as the No. 5 Northwestern football team defeated Briar Cliff 31-14 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season finale here Saturday.
The win for Northwestern (9-1, 8-1) secures a bid in the NAIA Football Championship Series next week.
Kooima completed 24 of 29 passes (83 percent) and did not throw any interceptions. Solberg caught 11 passes for 145 yards.
Briar Cliff opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run from Noah Ylagan in the first quarter to give the Chargers an early 7-0 lead. Northwestern then scored 24-straight points to take a commanding 24-7 lead in the third quarter.
Ylagan, who finished with 119 rushing yards, scored his second touchdown of the day on a 5-yard run to trim the Northwestern lead to 24-14 with 13:12 left in the game. Northwestern responded with another Kooima to Solberg touchdown pass to finalize the score at 31-14.
Briar Cliff ends its season with a GPAC record of 4-5, 6-5 overall. Despite the loss on Saturday, Briar Cliff still ends the season with a school record of six wins.
Northwestern awaits its opponent in the NAIA Football Championship Series.