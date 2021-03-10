WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff earns walk-off win in first game on new field

With two outs, Federico ended it with an RBI single, as the Chargers improved their season record to 11-1. To Federico, a home win on a brand new field felt almost like divine intervention.

“It kind of feels like it was already meant to be,” Federico said. “We come out, haven't played on this field all spring and then come out first time, and put on a show like that, nothing better you could ask for.”

Before the game, the program held a ceremony to christen the new field. The turf is a project completely funded by the school’s donors and alumni, with the total costs for the new field estimated to be around $610,000.

”It’s great from an aspect of, our guys just want to play games, and play games at home,” McGlauflin said. “We can get a lot more games in when we play here in Sioux City, and obviously recruiting, it doesn’t hurt either.”

Junior Kyler Steinborn got the start for the Chargers in the first game, and received a no-decision after giving up two runs. To him, the team’s new field is already starting to pay dividends.