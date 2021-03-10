WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff earns walk-off win in first game on new field

SIOUX CITY — Opening Day is always special, but for the Briar Cliff baseball team, Wednesday’s home opener against Southwest Minnesota State University meant just a little bit more than usual.
It was the first time in nearly a year that the Briar Cliff home crowd got to watch the team play a game at Bishop Mueller Field. It was the first career home win for head coach Corby McGlauflin, who had the final month of his initial season as the team’s skipper wiped out by COVID-19.
The game was also the first for the team on its brand new artificial turf field, a bright green addition designed to keep the team playing even when the weather turns poor during the Midwest’s unpredictable spring season.
A lot of firsts, to be sure, and the first game of the Wednesday double-header ended in near-perfect fashion for the Chargers, as junior infielder Jake Federico hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Briar Cliff a 3-2 win.
For McGlauflin, a Sioux City native who was hired in June of 2019 to lead the program, it was a satisfying way to snag his first home victory.
“It’s a great feeling,” McGlauflin said. “These guys worked their tail off, and they haven’t gotten to play baseball for almost a full year. For them to stick with it, and trust the process, I am absolutely thrilled for these guys.”
McGlauflin is a North High School alum, and played college ball for the Chargers’ Wednesday opponent, SMSU.
He coached baseball at Bismarck State College in North Dakota for three seasons, where he led the Mystics to a pair of conference championships.
McGlauflin’s 2020 Briar Cliff squad was 7-13 on the season when the NAIA cancelled the remainder of the season because of COVID-19. After being reminded that Wednesday was his first-ever home win, McGlauflin smiled.
The first win was sweet, and to do it in walk-off fashion seemed fitting.
“We’ve had to do that a couple times this year,” McGlauflin said. “We’ve kind of learned early in the season that no lead is insurmountable with the way we’ve been swinging the bats. It’s another confidence-boosting win going into conference play in a few weeks.”
The game started in frustrating fashion for the Chargers, who fell being SMSU 2-0 after a home run from SMSU first baseman Matt Bezdicek in the second inning, and an RBI groundout from junior outfielder Brodie Smith in the third.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Chargers finally got their first run, and hit, of the game on a solo homer from senior Harrison Jestel. In the bottom of the seventh inning, junior Dawson Forcella drew a one-out walk, and advanced to second on a balk.
With two outs, Federico ended it with an RBI single, as the Chargers improved their season record to 11-1. To Federico, a home win on a brand new field felt almost like divine intervention.
“It kind of feels like it was already meant to be,” Federico said. “We come out, haven't played on this field all spring and then come out first time, and put on a show like that, nothing better you could ask for.”
Before the game, the program held a ceremony to christen the new field. The turf is a project completely funded by the school’s donors and alumni, with the total costs for the new field estimated to be around $610,000.
”It’s great from an aspect of, our guys just want to play games, and play games at home,” McGlauflin said. “We can get a lot more games in when we play here in Sioux City, and obviously recruiting, it doesn’t hurt either.”
Junior Kyler Steinborn got the start for the Chargers in the first game, and received a no-decision after giving up two runs. To him, the team’s new field is already starting to pay dividends.
In prior years, the Tuesday night rain that moved through the area would’ve swamped the infield and made it hard for the team to take the field come game time.
But on Wednesday, the field glimmered in the afternoon sunshine, awash not in water, but with the possibilities of a brand new era and season for Briar Cliff.
“It’s different, but it’s nice,” Steinborn said of the new turf. “When you are out there, it’s just nice and soft and smooth on your feet. Nothing rough about it, and no hurting your ankles on different spots on the field or anything. It’s just smooth and very beneficial for us to have it.”
In the second game of the day the Chargers weren’t quite so lucky, as the Mustangs tied a team record with nine doubles in an 8-3 win over Briar Cliff. With the loss, BCU fell to 11-2, while SMSU is now 1-1.
The Chargers will play a doubleheader on Friday at home against Presentation College.