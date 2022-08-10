WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff football's cohesiveness could be spark for 2022 turnaround

SIOUX CITY — From year one to year two, Briar Cliff University football coach Shane LaDage can see a noticeable difference.

The Chargers spent a lot of time together in the summer. Most of the players stayed in town and they had practices and workouts together. All those moments spent make Briar Cliff a much more confident team than they were a year ago.

“We return a lot of guys who may not have a lot of experience, but they have experience with what we’re doing,” LaDage said. “Our culture has come around so much that the new guys we brought in and the other guys we bring back, they’ve all bought in. We have 90 some guys who are completely bought in. It’s not even the same team anymore. We got so much better. We did some good things in the back half of last year, but it’s a process showing up every day doing the right things.”

In those summer practices, the players practiced game reps at game speed. They were able to do those types of things since there were several players who bought in, even in the spring.

“The summer work and the fall work, it’s just a different level of production,” BCU quarterback Luke Davies said. “We’re hoping to see the production we’re seeing in practice roll over to game day.”

The Chargers are tired of being that team that wins maybe two or three games a season. The Chargers have averaged three wins per season over the last three, including five in 2019.

They lost each of their first three games of the season, and didn’t score a touchdown until their third game in a 61-21 loss to Concordia.

The Chargers averaged 15.2 points per game last season, and averaged 262 yards per game on offense.

They amassed 21 touchdowns in 2021.

Davies said all that is in the past, and the cohesiveness that the players have built since walking off the field in a season-ending loss to Northwestern has changed the psyche of the program.

“We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Davies said. “We really believe we can compete with anyone in the GPAC. We do believe that. We don’t just say it. We know it’s true.”

The second-year Chargers coach said the one area where they’ve improved is the offensive line.

The offensive line reshaped itself. The guys who came back continued to develop themselves from a season where they didn’t perform well.

The Chargers’ O-Line gave up 24 sacks last season for 162 yards.

Darius Thomas is one of top newcomers on the team, and he’ll put his 6-foot-4, 305-pound frame up on that line to help protect Davies and give the running backs a hole to run through.

“That group has continued to progress,” LaDage said. “I think the offensive line by far has been our most improved group. They got stronger physically, and I think they got stronger emotionally and maturity wise. I don’t think that group was full of the right character last year. I think we are now. They really enjoy being around each other.

“From the first guy on the depth chart to the last guy, if they’re not cohesive, we’re going to be in trouble,” LaDage added. “They’re really fun to be around and they’ve done a great job.”

If the O-Line can bond as well on the field as they have off, that might allow Davies to stay in the pocket a little bit longer and throw some more crisper, accurate passes.

“I’m trusting them on every single snap,” Davies said. “We can build on last year. I think of a game like Jamestown where we can be efficient for all four quarters.”

Last season, Davies was a 50-percent passer. He had 11 touchdowns, but he also threw 15 interceptions.

If the O-Line can give Davies even a second or more to throw, then maybe the sophomore out of Yorkville, Ill., can cut down on those interceptions.

“There’s a lot more comfortability,” LaDage said. “It’s been so much cleaner than it has been in the past with Luke and our other QBs being that more comfortable. They’re able to go through their progressions more. The ability for Luke to improve is to step up in the pocket.”

Not only did Davies work on his progressions and reads over the summer, but the 6-3, 210-pound sophomore also worked on his footwork.

“I needed to get it more clean and more consistent,” Davies said. “I focused on staying in the pocket and trusting our guys on what’s happening with the play.”

Other impact returners offensively include sophomore wide receivers Aaron Okoro and Tim Brown.

Okoro led the Chargers with 736 receiving yards while Brown was second at 583. Brown had five TD catches.

On the defensive end, LaDage said that the defense, even the younger players, have shown progress in camp.

The Chargers gave up 61 TDs last season, with 31 of them coming on the ground.

“It’s a fun group,” LaDage said.

Among those returners is senior defensive back Patrick Gassant Jr., sophomore defensive back Antonio Brown Jr., and junior defensive lineman M.J. Montgomery.

Gassant’s younger brother, Winston, is among the top newcomers as is defensive back Tyler Leleux.

“We have a really good, deep group of linebackers, and I think they’ll do a great job,” LaDage said.