WATCH NOW: Hastings football stuns Briar Cliff in homecoming game

SIOUX CITY — Shane LaDage made a promise to the Briar Cliff University football team as they met after the game Saturday at Memorial Field.

That promise was simple: Every moment will be treated like a fourth down. The urgency of the program will intensify as long as LaDage is the Chargers' head coach.

LaDage didn’t want to feel that level of frustration again, as Hastings scored 10 points in the final 6 minutes, 19 seconds of Saturday's game to stun the Chargers, 24-23.

“Part of changing the culture is finding ways to win games like this,” LaDage said. “The way we prepare will be different from here on out. The intensity of it, the care factor, all of that has to improve.”

LaDage thought the Chargers played with effort and heart, but it was the little things that the Chargers didn’t do throughout the week that made the difference.

“We have to prepare better and we have to make some plays in the red zone,” LaDage said. “I hope we’re learning that the little things from Monday through Friday matter.

“We’re a couple plays away. We’re a couple things, discipline wise, from being a pretty good football team. We’re giving ourselves these opportunities, which is a positive.”

Briar Cliff’s final points on Saturday came off a 20-yard field goal from Jonathan Branne, but the Chargers certainly would have to have liked scoring six.

The Chargers set up their final goal-to-go opportunity early in the fourth quarter.

BCU quarterback Luke Davies found Aaron Okoro for a 21-yard pass play to start off the last stanza, and that put the Chargers on the Hastings’ 3-yard line.

In past games, LaDage sometimes called a pass play near the goal line. That wasn’t the case during this instance.

He wanted to pound the ball.

Dawson Forcella tried to run the ball in the end zone on all three carries. In those three carries, he gained only a yard, which came during his second-down attempt.

The Chargers settled for Branne’s field goal, which gave them a 23-14 lead.

“We need to be more physical at the line of scrimmage,” LaDage said. “Point blank, end of story, we’re not physical up front right now. We have to get creative in some more ways. We couldn’t establish a run.”

That’s when Hastings took over.

During the second half, the Broncos knew that they had something brewing with their run game.

They had 58 yards on 19 carries, but coach Matt Franzen trusted that Hastings’ offense could get more production on the ground.

During its last touchdown drive, the Broncos ran the ball seven times, and all seven rushes were for three yards or more.

The longest run during that drive was a 17-yard run by Tyree Nesmith. He eventually ran the ball to the BCU 6.

John Zamora found Will Austin for a six-yard passing TD with 6:19 to go.

Briar Cliff then got the ball back, but its drive didn’t last long. Davies attempted three passes, but all were incomplete.

The drive lasted 53 seconds, and the Broncos were right back on the field.

The Broncos marched 31 yards on eight plays, and the Chargers kept them out of the end zone. On a 3rd-and-2, BCU’s Drake Coupland and Ahkil Muhammad stopped Brett Simonsen to get a first down.

Hastings sent out its field goal unit, and Jason Bachle hit a 47-yard field goal with 1:58 left. Bachle’s field goal just went over the crossbar.

Bachle’s field goal meant the Chargers had to score on their last possession.

That drive got off to a good start, as Davies found Okoro for 24 yards, and placed them near midfield.

Two plays later, Davies threw an interception to the Broncos’ secondary and the Broncos got a field goal two plays into their drive to seal their first win of the season.

“We have enough talent to win games, but we haven’t been able to up to this point,” Hastings coach Matt Franzen said. “It’s a sense of relief. I think we did play pretty physically there late. As the game went on, the run game worked.”

The Chargers led 17-7 at the half, and it seemed like all three phases were clicking on the Broncos.

BCU held a 10-0 lead during the first quarter, thanks to a 27-yard FG from Branne, then Davies found Tim Brown for a 21-yard TD with 3:12 left in the opening quarter.

The Chargers also scored in the final minute of the half. The Chargers found themselves inside the Broncos’ 3, and LaDage decided to pull out a play deep into his playbook.

Davies took the snap, and handed it off to Forcella.

After taking a step, Forcella jumped and threw the ball to Kreggor Clark, who was wide open behind the Hastings’ defense.

The Chargers led 17-7 at the half.

“We didn’t improve, and that’s frustrating,” LaDage said.

