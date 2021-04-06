WATCH NOW: 'Today just wasn’t our day:' Briar Cliff women fall to Jamestown in GPAC semifinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the Jimmies’ first half goal, the Chargers had given up only five goals all season long. According to Charlestin, the team focuses heavily on offensive ball possession, which helps out the defense by keeping the ball away from the other team.

Even on Tuesday, the Chargers played well, but a combination of wacky weather conditions and a lack of shots on offense doomed them to defeat.

“I don’t think it was too bad today,” Shuttleworth said. “I think the wind caused a couple of problems for us, but our main goal is just to keep the ball. That is our best defense, if they don't have the ball. We’ll keep working on that, and hopefully get our strikers on the ball more, to get them more opportunities to win the game for us."

While they won’t be playing in the GPAC championship game this Friday, the Chargers will still get to play in the upcoming NAIA national tournament. The team will find out its first-round tournament opponent on April 12.

The tournament's opening round will take place from April 15-17, and the tournament's final site is in Foley, Ala. The national championship is scheduled for May 3.