Crofton coach going into NHSACA Hall of Fame
The NHSACA named its Hall of Fame candidates and it includes Crofton cross country coach Gail Peterson.
Peterson's cross country teams won 15 state titles and claimed the runner-up trophy eight times.
Dakota Valley AD named NHSACA finalist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The National High School Athletic Coaches Association has named the 2019 NHSACA coach of the year finalists from South Dakota.
Dakota Valley athletic director Bill Clements was named to the list.
As a finalist, everyone will be honored at the National Awards Banquet in Bismarck, N.D., on June 26.
Three Wildcats named to Super Region team
WAYNE, Neb. -- Three Wayne State College football players were named to the 2018 Don Hansen All-Super Region Four Team. Junior linebacker Tyler Thomsen received first team defense honors, senior wide receiver Nate Rogers was named third team offense and junior defensive end Jacob Protzman was a third team defense selection.
The first and second Team All-Region selections advance to a national ballot from which the 2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Team will be selected in March.
Thomsen, a 6-1 225-pound junior linebacker, was a First Team All-NSIC South Division and D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Second Team selection this season after leading Wayne State and the Northern Sun Conference in tackles with 120, averaging 10.9 tackles per game. He recorded 10 or more tackles in eight games this season, highlighted by a season-best 15 stops with one interception for 49 yards in a 42-35 win at Upper Iowa. Thomsen also had two blocked kicks with 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack this season.
Rogers, a 6-5, 205-pound senior wide receiver from South Sioux City, received Second Team All-NSIC South Division honors this year after leading the Wildcats in receiving with 70 catches for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranked third in the NSIC in receptions per game (6.36), receiving yards per game (91.7) and touchdowns (11). Rogers became the first WSC receiver since Frederick Bruno in 2009 to have a 1,000-yard receiving season and closed out his Wildcat career ranked third in receptions (177), fourth in receiving yards (2,456) and first in career touchdown receptions (38).
Protzman, a 6-4 250-pound junior defensive end, was a South Division Second Team selection on defense after ranking third in the NSIC this season in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (16)). Protzman was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week on September 10 after recording a single game school record five sacks and eight tackles in a 23-14 win at Southwest Minnesota State. He finished the season ranked fourth on the Wildcat defense in total tackles with 49 and had three quarterback hurries with one forced fumble.
Iowa State's Hillegas to transfer
AMES, Iowa – Hali Hillegas has decided to transfer, Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch announced Tuesday afternoon. Hillegas spent four seasons with the Cyclone volleyball program, redshirting in 2015 before playing the past three seasons.
Hillegas played in all 92 of Iowa State’s matches over the past three seasons. She was the Cyclones’ libero for the second half of 2016, all of 2017 and the first half of 2018. A 2017 AVCA Honorable Mention All-American, Big 12 Libero of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team, Hillegas leaves Ames with 1,477 career digs, a total which ranks No. 7 in ISU history.