IBCA All-State Academic basketball teams announced
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association announced their Academic All-State teams for the girls and boys earlier this week.
Rock Valley's Emily De Ruyter, Le Mars Madison Dreckman, Westwood's Carah Drees and Denison-Schleswig's Sarah Heilesen were all named as Academic All-State members for the girls team.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sam DeMoss and North's Trenton Frerichs and Nicholas Opsahl were all named to the Academic All-State members for the boys team.
The teams are selected by an IBCA panel from more than 85 applicants. The girls team carries the following averages - an ACT composite score of 29.8, a grade point average of 4.0 and a scoring average of 12.5 points per game. Plus 13 of the players are either number one or number two in their senior classes.
The boys team carries the following averages - an ACT composite score of 30.3, a GPA of 4.0 and a scoring average of 12.3 points per game. In addition, 12 of the players are either number one or number two in their senior class.
Morningside leads GPAC All-Sports standings
SIOUX CITY -- The 2018-19 Great Plains Athletic Conference winter sports season is complete and with 112 points, Morningside is in first place in the GPAC All-Sports standings. Thirteen sports are completed in the conference and winter championships went to Concordia (women’s basketball, women’s indoor track and field, and wrestling), Morningside (men’s basketball and wrestling), Doane (men’s indoor track and field), Northwestern (women’s basketball) and Midland (cheer and dance).
The GPAC All-Sports Trophy, a traveling trophy, is awarded annually to the school that finishes first in the final All-Sports standings. Points are awarded on a decreasing scale based on the finish in each of the GPAC's 21 championship sports based on either final regular season standings or the results in conference championship meets. Ties are not broken for the distribution of all sports points.
The full break down of points is listed the GPAC website under All-Sports Trophy under GPAC Links.
Trio of Buena Vista athletes recognized by A-R-C
STORM LAKE, Iowa – The American Rivers Conference has announced its 2018-19 women’s and men’s all-conference teams and Buena Vista University had a trio of players recognized for their performances this season.
On the women’s side, sophomore Erin Gerke and senior Holly Schneider were each honorable mention selections. It was the first such honor for either player in their respective BVU career.
Over the 16-game conference schedule, Gerke led the team and ranked 10th among all conference players in scoring at 12.1 points per game. She also made a regular appearance at the free-throw line, ranking eighth in the A-R-C at 72.9 percent (43-of-59).
Schneider averaged 9.2 points per outing and ranked 13th in rebounding at 5.6 per contest.
Junior Timothy Jeffries was named to the second team, giving BVU at least one all-conference selection in 26 straight seasons.
Jeffries was 10th in the league in scoring this season at 16.2 points per contest and was fifth in field goal percentage at 53.2 percent. He finished the conference campaign hauling in 4.6 rebounds, dishing out 1.9 assists and recording 1.3 steals per game.
Jeffries was no stranger to the free-throw line throughout the season, and against conference opponents alone, his 89 attempts were second-most in the league and he ranked eighth at 77.5 percent.
This is the first time Jeffries has earned all-conference accolades in his career.