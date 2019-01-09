Gustafson named to Wooden Award list
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Naismith Women’s Player of the Week, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday. Gustafson was also named to the Wooden Award Midseason top-25 list, ESPNW announced Wednesday.
Gustafson averaged 24.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, and four blocks in a pair of wins over Nebraska and Wisconsin last week. Gustafson led all scorers with 28 points and 17 rebounds against Nebraska on Jan. 3. She also chipped in five blocks, two assists, and a steal in the win. Gustafson recorded 16 points and eight rebounds in the final 20 minutes of action.
In Iowa’s win over Wisconsin on Jan. 7, Gustafson registered 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native scored 15 points and five rebounds in the second half to the Hawkeyes to their 20th straight win over the Badgers.
Gustafson ranks in the top-seven nationally in eight categories. She leads the nation in field goal percentage (71.1), double-doubles (13), points per game (26.8), and field goals made (143), and ranks third in total points (349) and defensive rebounds per game (10), fifth in rebounds per game (12.9), and seventh in rebounds (168).
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer on Dec. 30 and the school’s leading rebounder on Dec. 5. She has 2,173 career points and 1,159 career rebounds.
Gustafson and the No. 17/17 Hawkeyes return to action tomorrow, traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana, for a matchup with Purdue. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. (CT) on BTN.
USD tennis picked second in Summit League
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota women's tennis team is picked to finish second in the Summit League behind five-time defending champion Denver according to the preseason poll announced Wednesday.
From the voting of league head coaches, the Coyotes earned 20 points with one first-place vote.
The Coyotes return five players from last year's team, which finished third in the Summit League during the regular season and placed second in the Summit League Tournament, the best finish since joining the league in 2012.
Sophomore Jana Lazarevic, an All-Summit League selection as a freshman, was named to the Players to Watch list for the spring season. Lazarevic, playing No. 1 singles, fashioned a 10-9 dual mark which included a 4-1 mark in league play last spring.
South Dakota opens the spring season Jan. 19 at Manhattan, Kansas.