Morningside's Arvealo qualifies in NAIA multi-event
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College senior indoor women’s track and field athlete Aurora Arevalo was one of 16 athletes from across the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to qualify in the multi-event portion of the 2019 championships.
Arevalo’s rise into the top 16 was completed with a season and career best 3230 points that led her to third place in the pentathlon at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet Feb. 15. She enters the national meet ranked No. 12 on the national performance list compiled by TFRRS.org.
Morningside men's golf receives votes
SIOUX CITY -- Head coach Todd Sapp’s Morningside College Mustangs were among 19 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ programs on the receiving votes portion of the Bushnell/GolfWeek NAIA Coaches Poll released Feb. 15.
The Mustangs, fresh off a strong runner-up finish at Ottawa University of Arizona’s Invitational late last month, gained two votes.
Morningside returns to competition March 14 and 15 at the Spring Break Invitational in Opelika, Ala.
USD's Fenchel garners Summit League honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior thrower Ethan Fenchel has been named the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.
Hailing from Hull, Iowa, Fenchel earns the honor for the first time of his career. He also picks up South Dakota’s sixth weekly award of the season, becoming the fourth different Coyote to do so.
Fenchel launched the weight throw 68 feet, 11 ¾ inches, at the Nebraska Tune-Up to break his own USD program record. He is the only Coyote in history to throw the weight past 65 feet and continues to extend his school record.
The senior moved to 19th in the nation with his throw on Friday, while the mark also ranks second in the Summit League this season.
Fenchel and the Coyotes compete at the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend. Action takes place on Friday and Saturday inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.
Iowa's Gustafson Named USBWA National POW
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Player of the Week. It is the second USBWA weekly honor of Gustafson’s career and her first of the season.
She averaged 29.0 points, 17.0 rebounds, and shot 65.5 percent from the field and 87.0 percent from the free throw line in a pair of Iowa wins last week.
Gustafson scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds against Illinois on Feb. 14, breaking the Big Ten record for career double-doubles (78). She shot 81.8 percent (9-for-11) from both the field and the free throw line in the victory.
On Feb. 17, Gustafson led the Hawkeyes to an 86-73 win over No. 7/8 Maryland – Iowa’s first win over the Terps since 1992 (seven total meetings). She netted a game-high 31 points, grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, and registered three blocks. Gustafson recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds in the second half. She made 10-of-11 free throws in the final 20 minutes.
Gustafson and the No. 10/10 Hawkeyes travel to Bloomington, Indiana, for a contest against the Hoosiers on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on BTN.
Iowa's Marinelli Named Co-B1G Wrestler of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa sophomore Alex Marinelli has been named Big Ten Conference Co-Wrestler of the Week.
Marinelli, ranked No. 2 nationally at 165, defeated No. 3 Evan Wick of Wisconsin, 6-4, on Sunday, helping Iowa clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title.
Marinelli scored a reversal in the final minute to force overtim, and recorded the deciding takedown in 35 seconds into sudden victory. He improved to 19-0 overall with four wins against opponents ranked sixth or better.
The Big Ten Conference weekly honor is the third of Marinelli’s carerer. It is the third time this season an Iowa wrestler has been recognized.
The third-ranked Hawkeyes return to the mat Sunday at No. 2 Oklahoma State. The dual begins at 2 p.m. in at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Iowa's Judkins named NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Grant Judkins has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher of the Week.
Judkins was also named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week on Monday following his dominant performance in Iowa's 10-0 victory over Marshall on Feb. 17 in Kissimmee, Florida.
The Pella, Iowa, native pitched a career-best six-innings of no-hit ball with a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Thundering Herd. Judkins had a fast start, punching out five batters through three innings. In the sixth, he worked out of trouble after back-to-back walks to start the inning. With runners on first and third with one out, Judkins reached double digit K's, striking out the final two batters he faced.
Judkins' 11 strikeouts are currently leading the Big Ten Conference and rank fifth nationally.
Iowa (2-1) returns to action Friday, opening a four-game series at Hawaii. Game time is set for 10:35 p.m. from Honolulu.
WSC's Thompson named NSIC baseball POW
Wayne, Neb. -- Kyle Thompson of Wayne State College was named as the Northern Sun Conference Baseball Player of the Week following his play in series against Northeastern State and Fort Hays State to open the 2019 season.
Thompson recorded a .409 average in six games with two homers (both grand slams) to go with 11 RBI and an .818 slugging percentage in helping the Wildcats start the 2019 season with a 5-1 record.
Thompson belted grand slam in back-to-back weeks, both coming in the first inning of games vs. Northeastern State of Oklahoma (2/9/19) and at Fort Hays State (2/14/19).
For the six games, Thompson went 9 for 22 at the plate and hit safely in all six games with three multi-hit games and recorded RBI’s in five of the six games played.
Wayne State is off until Friday, March 1, when the Wildcats start a three game series at Regis in Colorado.