Morningside to host Signing Day party
Morningside will host its fourth-annual football national signing day party at the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
The event will kickoff at 7 p.m. with a welcoming speech followed directly with the serving of food. We will follow the meal with each individual signing of our future Mustangs in attendance.
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson and the Coyote football program will host a Signing Day party starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Dome Club of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The event is open to the public; however, you must have a ticket for South Dakota’s women’s basketball game against Omaha slated to tip off at 7 p.m. that night to enter the facility. Tickets for that game range in price from $7-$15.
Doors to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center will open at 5:50 p.m. The party begins with a half hour radio show featuring Nielson and new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen along with host Joe Van Goor. Afterwards, Nielson will offer comments on the latest USD football signees.
Those unable to attend can listen along at KVHT 106.3 FM in Yankton and Vermillion. For tickets, please contact the Coyote ticket office at 605-677-5959 or go online at GoYotes.com.
North End Zone to host ISU watch party
SIOUX CITY -- Join Iowa State fans at North End Zone at 4100 Floyd Boulevard to cheer on the men's basketball team as they host the Texas Longhorns.
Tip off is at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2.