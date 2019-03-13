NAIA basketball scholar-athletes announced
NAIA announced their NAIA D-II men's and women's basketball scholar-athlete games on Monday.
In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.
For the Morningside women, senior Alex Gill (Omaha, Neb.) and juniors Abby Drieling and Jordyn Moser were recognized.
For the Morningside men, juniors Alex Borchers, Kevin Hancock and Usame Suud and sophomore Jeff Widhelm honored.
For the Briar Cliff men, seniors Erich Erdman, Nic Lutmer, Lucas Webner and Jay Wolfe and junior Jackson Lamb were recognized.
For the Briar Cliff women, seniors Taylor Vasa and Taylor Wagner and juniors Breanna Allen and Alyssa Carley were recognized.
For the Northwestern women, seniors Kassidy De Jong, Haley Birks and Darbi Gustafson and juniors Bre Schuiteman, Anna Kiel and Brooke Hundwardsen were recognized.
For the Northwestern men, Jamison Te Slaa, Christian Korver and Chris Borchers were recognized.
For the Dordt women, Ebby Prewitt, Annie Rhinesmith, Rachel Evavold, Payton Harmsen and Kenzie Bousema were recognized.
For the Dordt men, Zach Bussard and Josh Van Lingen were recognized.
NAIA All-Tournament teams announced
The All-Tournament teams for the NAIA D-II men's and women's tournaments were announced Monday night.
For the Morningside men, Tyler Borchers was named to the national All-Tournament team after averaging an impressive 20 points, 4.5 rebounds, one steal, 2.5 assists and nearly a block and a half a contest.
Borchers, who helped guide the Mustangs to the national quarterfinals for a second straight season, tallied three double-digit efforts, raising his streak to 22 games straight in doing so, due to hitting over 85 percent from the field and better than 70 percent from the free throw line. His top two totals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., were 26 points against Mount Vernon Nazarene in the second round and 24 versus the College of Idaho in the quarterfinals.
For the Briar Cliff men, Jay Wolfe was named to the All-Tournament team as he helped lead the Chargers to the quarterfinals. Wolfe averaged 30.3 points, six rebounds and 5 assists per game in the three contests.
Wolfe scored a career-high 43 points in the win over Olivet Nazarene. He shot 54.9 percent from the field, including 10 3-pointers and 52.6 percent from behind the arc, and he made 25-of-27 free throws.
The Northwestern women had two players named to the All-Tournament team - seniors Kassidy De Jong and Darbi Gustafson.
De Jong was named to the first team after leading the Red Raiders in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game. The senior shot 52 percent from the field, 50 percent (10-of-20) from the arc, and pulled down 6.8 rebounds per contest. De Jong scored in double figures in all four games at the championship.
Gustafson, also a senior, was named to the second team. Gustafson averaged 10.5 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the field in the four games at the D-II Championship.
Four Coyotes voted to Academic All-Summit League
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Four Coyotes from the South Dakota men’s and women’s track and field teams were named to their respective Academic All-Summit League teams announced Wednesday by the league office.
The honorees include junior Zack Anderson, senior Lara Boman, junior Helen Falda and senior Eldon Warner.
Anderson earns Academic All-Summit League honors for the indoor season for the second-straight season. He cleared a personal best 7 feet, 3 ¾ inches, in the high jump at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet this season to set a new USD program record and qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. Anderson broke a six-year-old Summit League Championships record with a jump of 7-2 ¼. He also earned All-America honors at the NCAA meet with a 13th-place finish. Anderson carries a 3.65 grade-point average as a physical education major.
A CoSIDA Academic All-American last year, Boman earns her first indoor Academic All-Summit League award. Boman broke the Summit League Championships record in the weight throw with a two-foot personal best of 72 feet, 6 ½ inches. She improved her own school record this season by nine feet from her top mark a year ago. Boman, qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships in the weight throw, brought home her first career All-America award last weekend with a 15th-place finish. Boman graduated with her bachelor’s degree in physics in May. She currently boasts a 4.00 grade-point average while working towards her master’s in kinesiology and sport management.
Warner garners Academic All-Summit League for the fifth time and second-straight year during the indoor season. The 2018 Summit cross country champion scored 16 points at the Summit League Championship meet. Warner boasts a 3.76 grade-point average as a music major.
Falda garners Academic All-Summit League honors for the first time of her career. Falda cleared an indoor best of 14-2 at the Jack Johnson Classic this season to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. She went on to earn her fourth career All-America award, finishing in a tie for 10th place after jumping 13-7 ¾. Falda carries a 3.69 grade-point average as a Spanish major.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) above 3.30, have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and have participated in 50 percent of the team's competitions.
Morningside softball receiving votes
One of 16 schools in the “Others Receiving Votes” section, Morningside College kept its NAIA softball poll presence intact Tuesday.
Head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s squad, sporting a 5-4 record, gained three ranking votes.
The Mustangs are scheduled to return to action Saturday with a non-conference doubleheader at Baker University of Kansas.
Mustangs finish in top-20
Fueled by an individual All-American award from senior 125-pounder Keegan Hessler, Morningside earned a slot on the final NAIA wrestling poll.
The team was tied for 20th slot with crosstown and Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Briar Cliff. Both teams posted 24.5 points at the 2019 NAIA nationals.
Morningside golf gains recognition
Morningside men’s and women’s golf teams each picked up honors on the recent NAIA national ranking, while the men were also noted on the Bushnell/Golfweek listing.
The women climbed two spots to No. 17, and the men were leader in the “Others Receiving Votes” section. On the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA ranking, the Mustangs’ men’s team was tied for 25th.
The Maroon is back on the course Thursday and Friday for the Spring Break Invitational at Grand National in Opelika, Ala.
Morningside stays in national top 10
Morningside College’s 336-point total kept them in the best 10 of the first set of NAIA’s Learfield IMG College Directors Cup 2018-19 winter standings.
The men’s and women’s swimming programs contributed 71 points. The men’s and women’s indoor track and field program posted 36.5 points. The wrestling program supplied 53.5 points.
Morningside is the second-highest ranking Great Plains Athletic Conference athletics’ group on the rankings, as Midland University is sixth (359.75). Lindsey Wilson College of Kentucky holds a commanding 100-point-plus advantage on second place Oklahoma City University (513-411.25).